Katelyn Markham’s fiancé to appear in court Monday after being charged with her murder

An arraignment is scheduled Monday for a man accused of killing Katelyn Markham more than a decade ago.

John Carter, 34, is scheduled to appear in Butler County Common Pleas Court at 10:30 a.m., the Butler County Clerk’s Office confirmed.

Carter was indicted on two counts of murder earlier this month, according to court documents that were unsealed Thursday.

He is accused of killing Markham “on or about August 13, 2011 through August 14, 2011.”

Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser told the I-Team’s John Bedell Thursday that there wasn’t a firearm alleged to have been used in the case, so the charges don’t include firearm specifications.

Carter’s arrest came a little over a month after Jonathan Palmerton — a close friend of Carter — was arrested at his Fairfield home and charged with perjury in connection with the investigation into Markham’s disappearance.

Markham was 22-years-old when she was last seen in August 2011. Carter was the one to call 911 to report her missing.

Her remains were found in 2013 in Cedar Grove, Indiana.

Carter remains booked in the Butler County Jail.