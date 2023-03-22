Katelyn Markham’s fiancé arrested, charged with murder

After 12 years an arrest has been made in the death of Katelyn Markham.

Markham’s fiancé at the time of her disappearance, John Carter, was arrested Wednesday afternoon, Markham’s father Dave told News Center 7.

Dave said he was contacted by Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser about Carter’s arrest.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Arrest made in connection with Katelyn Markham cold case investigation

“Honestly when I was listening to the voicemail, all I could do was just cry, a huge weight off my shoulder,” Dave said.

Carter was charged with two counts of murder, multiple Cincinnati stations reported Wednesday and is in the process of being booked into Butler County Jail.

Carter’s arrest comes a little over a month after Jonathan Palmerton — a close friend of Carter — was arrested at his Fairfield home and charged with perjury in connection with the investigation into Markham’s disappearance.

Markham was last seen in August 2011 at her apartment in Butler County.

Carter reported Markham as missing, WLWT reported.

Her remains were found in 2013 in Cedar Grove, Indiana.

We will continue following this story and update as new information becomes available.



