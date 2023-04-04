Katelyn Markham's accused killer posts bond

John Carter, 34, had an appearance March 27 in Butler County Common Pleas Court. He is charged in the death of Katelyn Markham.

A Fairfield man accused of killing Katelyn Markham in 2011 has posted bond, according to Butler County court records.

John Carter, 34, was arrested on and held in the Butler County jail on a $1 million bond.

While court records show he posted bond it was not immediately clear whether he was still in jail as of Monday evening, as jail records showed he was still in custody.

Katelyn Markham of Fairfield disappeared in 2011 and her body was found 20 months later by a couple looking for aluminum cans near an Indiana creek. Her fiance has been arrested for her murder.

Carter was Markham's fiancé.

In August 2011, Markham disappeared after she was last seen leaving her Dorshire Drive home in Fairfield. Her remains were found two years later and authorities ruled her death a homicide.

In February, Jonathan Palmerton was also arrested in connection to Markham's death on a felony perjury charge as a result of the homicide investigation.

The indictment states in one charge that Carter "purposefully" caused the death of Markham. The other charge states he caused her death as the "proximate result" of committing a felony of violence.

Carter was arraigned in front of Butler County Common Pleas Judge Daniel E. Haughey on March 27.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: John Carter, accused of killing fiancé in Fairfield, posts bond