Katherine Heigl says 'no one' calls her 'Katherine' in real life and explains how each of her names have their own personalities

Claudia Willen
katherine heigl
Katherine Heigl appears on "Suits." Michael Tran/Getty Images

  • Katherine Heigl said she goes by "Katie" in her personal life on Tuesday.

  • On "The Drew Barrymore Show," the actress said "Katherine" sounds more "sophisticated."

  • Heigl explained that going by "Katherine" helps her "separate" her professional and personal life.

Katherine Heigl revealed that she goes by the nickname "Katie," not "Katherine," in her personal life.

The actress, 42, promoted her new Netflix series "Firefly Lane" on Tuesday's episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show." At the beginning of the interview, the host brought up Anne Hathaway's recent revelation that she prefers to be called "Annie."

Barrymore then asked Heigl: "If you know you in real life, you're Katie, right?"

"Yes, no one calls me Katherine," she replied.

The actress explained that her professional name sounds "much more sophisticated" and "like an adult name," adding that "it helps me separate my work from me."

Heigl went on to say that she's "just had to embrace" the longer moniker throughout her career.

Barrymore then asked if the "27 Dresses" star feels like she has "two women running around" inside of her, noting that "Katherine" sounds more "regal" while the name "Katie" gives the impression of being "super cute and smiley."

"I do feel that way," Heigl answered, continuing, "I feel like I can present as Katherine when I need to, but most of the time I'm just Katie."

Heigl stars as talk-show host Tully Hart in the new drama series "Firefly Lane," which is based on Kristin Hannah's 2008 novel of the same name. She also serves as an executive producer on the show.

Ahead of the series premiere on February 3, the "Grey's Anatomy" star said that she feels more "in control" and "happier" than she did "at 35" or "at 25" during a January interview with The Washington Post.

Heigl reflected on being labeled as "ungrateful," difficult," and "unprofessional" after she said that Judd Apatow's "Knocked Up" is "sexist" and criticized both the "Grey's Anatomy" script and shooting schedule.

"What is your definition of difficult? Somebody with an opinion that you don't like? Now, I'm 42, and that s--- pisses me off," she said.

The Washington Post's reporter Ashley Spencer said she asked Heigl if she would like to be addressed as Katie during the interview.

She responded, "Whichever you prefer. Just don't call me difficult."

    Instead, she is fighting for her life in a hospital in the capital Naypyitaw after she was shot in the head when police cracked down on a protest against the military coup. Myanmar's army seized power on Feb. 1 and detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, ending a long transition towards democracy and bringing tens of thousands of demonstrators onto the streets. Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, a 19-year-old grocery store worker, had traveled with her sisters from a nearby village to Naypyitaw, the army-built capital in the center of the country, for a protest on Tuesday.