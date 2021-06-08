Katherine Schwarzenegger posts cute pic with her baby girl and mom Maria Shriver

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt loves soaking up the sun with her family.

Over the weekend, Schwarzenegger Pratt posted a photo on Instagram featuring her, daughter Lyla (with her face not looking at the camera), mom Maria Shriver and sister Christina.

“Just some gals enjoying the weather while keeping our SPF high and our faces covered from the sun (where are my fellow melasma mamas at),” she captioned the photo.

Melasma is a skin condition that manifests itself as gray-brown patches that can afflict anyone, although it tends to be more common in pregnant women. The patches, which are usually innocuous, can appear on any part of the body.

Watch TODAY All Day ! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Sign up for the TODAY Newsletter!

Schwarzenegger Pratt has often spoken about her love for her mother.

“It was like she floated with perfection always,” she wrote in Shriver’s Sunday Paper newsletter in May. “She had four kids under the age of eight, a career, a husband and so many other moving parts. Yet, when she was with us kids, it’s like nothing else mattered. Only we mattered.

“We were the center of her world, all she focused on, and joy oozed out of her. We felt loved, cared for, nurtured, and safe to be completely ourselves.”

Related:

Schwarzenegger Pratt’s daughter’s middle name is Maria, a continuation of a family tradition.

"Well, we didn't know if it was going to be a boy or a girl, so I always knew that I wanted to incorporate my mom's name if it was a little girl because I'm Katherine Eunice, so I'm named after my grandma (Eunice Kennedy Shriver)," Schwarzenegger Pratt told TODAY in March.

"So I wanted to definitely continue that tradition on, but I think she was very pleasantly surprised with the name."