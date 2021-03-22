Kathie Lee Gifford shares vintage pic of herself as new mom for son Cody’s birthday

Ree Hines
·2 min read
Happy birthday, Cody Gifford!

On Monday, the son of Kathie Lee Gifford and her late husband, Frank Gifford, turned 31, and the mom found a sweet way to mark the occasion on social media.

“Sending birthday wishes to the most amazing son a mother could pray for,” the actor, author and former TODAY co-host wrote on Instagram. “I love you Cody Newton Gifford, And I praise God for the gift of you.”

The touching message accompanied a vintage pic of Kathie Lee as a new mom cradling infant Cody, her first child, in her arms.

In the comments on the post, many of Gifford's friends and family showed their support.

"LOVE YOU CODY! Happy Birthday to an unbelievable man!" wrote TODAY contributor Jill Martin.

Erika Brown Gifford, Cody Gifford's wife since September, commented to her mother-in-law, “We love you the most,” adding, “C is saying he looks like your pops here.”

While Cody as a baby might've favored maternal grandfather Aaron Epstein, he became a look-alike for his own father as he grew up.

Cody Gifford really looks like Frank
Back in 2018, Kathie Lee attended a Hallmark Channel party with both Cody and her daughter, Cassidy Gifford, now 27, and afterward, she said many people were struck by her son’s resemblance to Frank Gifford during his NFL heyday with the New York Giants. Frank Gifford died in August 2015 at age 84.

"So many people were saying, 'Gosh, Cody looks just like Frank now,''' she said on TODAY at the time. "He really does."

While Kathie Lee is clearly proud of the birthday boy, it’s obviously a mutual feeling.

Back in 2019, when the entertainer was saying goodbye to her role on TODAY, Cody stopped by to celebrate her — and to let her fans know she’s so much more than a broadcasting legend.

Image: Today - Season 68
Speaking on behalf of his sister, he said, “To us, she's a legendary mom.”

