Kathie Lee Gifford's daughter Cassidy is pregnant with her first child

Kathie Lee is going to be on grandma duty once again!

The former TODAY talent’s daughter, Cassidy, revealed that she and her husband, Ben Wierda, are expecting their first child together. On Dec. 16, Cassidy, 29, shared a photo on Instagram of two big Christmas stockings hanging on a fireplace, with a tiny stocking in the middle.

“A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus for this Christmas. Our little peanut arriving June 2023 🙏 Jeremiah 1:5,” Cassidy captioned her photo and tagged her husband.

The comments section was filled with congratulatory messages for the happy couple.

Cassidy and her husband got married in a private ceremony in Michigan in June 2020.

“Ben and Cassidy got married in an intimate setting in his backyard in Michigan,” the family said in a statement at the time. “They’re planning on having a big celebration when it’s safe to do so in the future.”

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Cassidy and Ben would later have a second celebration at Acme and Seed in Nashville.

“The greatest party place you’ll ever see in your life,” Kathie Lee told Shop TODAY’s Jill Martin in October 2021. “It was wonderful for so many different reasons. Number one she finally got to wear that glorious Monique Lhuillier dress that I paid for … And I will be paying for a long, long time!”

This will be Kathie Lee's second grandchild. Her son Cody Gifford and his wife, Erika, welcomed their first child, Frank, in May.

The TV personality has been fawning over her grandson ever since he was born, sharing photos of his sweet face on her social media.

“I knew I was going to love Frank instantly because I love babies,” Kathie Lee told TODAY.com in August. “But this is my son’s child — my husband’s son’s son — it’s all such a beautiful tapestry of life and creation.”

Frank is named after his late grandfather and Kathie Lee’s husband of 30 years, former NFL star Frank Gifford, who died in 2015.

Over the summer, Kathie Lee told TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that she’d rather be called “Bubbalah” or “Bubbie,” Yiddish terms meaning “dearest one” or “cherished one,” instead of grandma.

“And a little kid only goes, ‘Buh, buh, buh, buh, buh,’ anyway,” she said. “I think it’s going to be easy. Bubbie.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com