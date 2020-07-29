Kathie Lee Gifford's daughter, Cassidy, pays tribute to Regis and dad Frank

Kathie Lee Gifford isn’t the only member of her family to join the chorus of people paying tribute to Regis Philbin.

Cassidy Gifford, the newly married daughter of Kathie Lee and the late Frank Gifford, honored her dad and Philbin earlier this week with a touching message on Instagram that showed her love for her father and the talk show host, who passed away last week at the age of 88.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

“The laughter I know you two are sharing together again in heaven is palpable... love you forever, Reeg,” she captioned a picture of Gifford and Philbin with their arms around each other’s shoulders while they smiled.

Everyone knows about the chemistry between Kathie Lee Gifford and Philbin, who worked together for 15 years, but Kathie Lee said her late husband, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, also got along famously with Philbin.

"He and Frank had such a great relationship," she said Monday on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. "There weren’t too many men that Frank could relate to on the same level who had accomplished as much in his own industry and was also beloved and iconic and legendary."

Kathie Lee also said she and her husband were the perfect pair for Philbin and his widow, Joy.

"Frank still had a good head of hair, and so did Regis, and they could let their hair down with one another,” she said. “So we were blessed not only to be great friends … with Joy and Frank, we were great couples friends. And that’s rare.”

After Philbin's death, Kathie Lee shared her own tribute to him on Instagram.

"There are no words to fully express the love I have for my precious friend, Regis," she wrote. "I simply adored him and every day with him was a gift. We spent 15 years together bantering and bickering and laughing ourselves silly—a tradition and a friendship we shared up to this very day."

She added, "There has never been anyone like him. And there never will be."