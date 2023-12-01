Kathie Lee Gifford's grandson Frankie meets baby brother for the first time: 'Love at first kiss'

It's brotherly love! Two of Kathie Lee Gifford's grandsons had an adorable first meeting.

"Do you want to see an expression of pure joy?" the former TODAY co-host captioned an Instagram video of the precious exchange between the boys. "Frankie meets his brand new baby brother Ford for the very first time and it’s love at first kiss."

Eighteen-month-old Frankie sits with his father, Cody (Kathie Lee's son), and sweetly kisses his newborn brother on the forehead, again and again.

On Nov. 29, Cody and his wife Erika welcomed their second son, whom they named Ford.

"Introducing the newest love of our lives, Ford Matthew Gifford," Erika wrote on her Instagram video montage. Thanking God immensely for another perfect 'gifft.' Welcome to the world, sweet sweet son."

Kathie Lee commented under the post: "I am usually a wordsmith but I (am) completely out of words. #Grateful to God the creator of every good and perfect gift like these four."

Frankie was born in May 2022 and was named after Kathie Lee's late husband, Frank Gifford, a former New York Giants player.

In June 2023, two days after Frankie's first birthday, Cody and Erika shared their second pregnancy announcement.

"Baby Gifford #2 coming this winter," she wrote on a video post with footage of family moments. "Thank you so much for all of the love and prayers. It has meant the world. Gifford, party of 4!!"

In August 2022, Kathie Lee told TODAY.com that being a grandmother was "a gift."

"I knew I was going to love Frank instantly because I love babies,” she said. “But this is my son’s child — my husband’s son’s son — it’s all such a beautiful tapestry of life and creation.”

Kathie Lee is also a proud grandmother to Finn Thomas Wierda, born to her daughter Cassidy Gifford in June 2023.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com