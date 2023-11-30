Kathie Lee Gifford's son Cody and wife Erika Gifford welcome their second baby

Cody and Erika Gifford are now a family of four.

Kathie Lee Gifford's son and his wife welcomed their second child together. The now-mom of two shared the exciting news on their Instagram on Nov. 29, introducing her little boy to the world.

The video collage includes polaroids of Cody and Erika at the hospital and close ups of little Ford Matthew Gifford. It also shows big brother Frankie holding a stuffed animal for his little brother.

"Introducing the newest love of our lives, Ford Matthew Gifford. Thanking God immensely for another perfect 'gifft.' Welcome to the world, sweet sweet son," Erika captioned her post.

Cassidy Gifford commented on the post, teasing her nephew's nickname, "We love you four so much! Welcome to the world little Fordy!!"

Many other people also congratulated the couple for their bundle of joy.

Cody and Erika announced that they were expecting a second child in June. Shortly after Frankie turned 1 year old, they made revealed that another baby was on the way.

"Baby Gifford #2 coming this winter," Erika wrote. "Thank you so much for all of the love and prayers. It has meant the world. Gifford, party of 4!!!"

This is Kathie Lee's third grandchild. Cassidy and husband Ben Wierda welcomed their first child together, a boy named Finn Thomas Wierda, on June 24.

The former TODAY co-host has been vocal about how much she adores her grandkids.

“I knew I was going to love Frank instantly because I love babies,” Kathie Lee told TODAY.com in August 2022. “But this is my son’s child — my husband’s son’s son — it’s all such a beautiful tapestry of life and creation.”

Kathie Lee also told TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that she didn't want to be called grandma, instead “Bubbalah” or “Bubbie,” Yiddish terms meaning “dearest one” or “cherished one.”

“And a little kid only goes, ‘Buh, buh, buh, buh, buh,’ anyway,” she said. “I think it’s going to be easy. Bubbie.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com