Kathleen High teacher arrested and charged with sex offense on a student

A 33-year-old Kathleen High School teacher was arrested and charged with having an inappropriate relationship with an 18-year-old student.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said detectives arrested Brandon Adams, 33, of Lakeland. He faces a felony charge of committing a sex offense on a student by an authority figure after authorities say he had a sexual relationship with an 18-year-old student during the 2021-22 school year and beyond, according to a Friday news release.

The woman told detectives that she moved in with Adams in June 2021, when she was 18 years old, and had a consensual sexual relationship with Adams while she was a senior and he was still teaching at Kathleen High during the 2021-22 school year.

Within the Lewdness and Indecent Exposure statutes in Florida (Chapter 800), an authority figure such as a teacher cannot solicit or engage in sexual conduct, a relationship of a romantic nature or lewd conduct with a student, police told The Ledger for a previous report. Neither the age of the student nor consent is relevant, according to police.

“This suspect used his position of authority over one of his students in the most egregious way,” Sheriff Grady Judd said in a prepared statement. “We will not tolerate this kind of behavior."

The arrest on Friday is the fifth arrest of a teacher or coach at a Polk County public or private school since September. It's the second that involves a teacher engaging in a relationship with a student older than 18. In November, a 23-year-old math teacher at Haines City High was charged with the same crime after authorities said he openly dated a student at the school who was 18 or older.

Adams has worked for PCPS since August 2018, according to a statement from Polk County Public Schools. He has been on leave since November. The district has been investigating a separate incident from the case and that led to Adams’ arrest.

Mail and laptop policies Defense attorney in 8 death penalty cases calls Polk jail policies unconstitutional

“In response to the allegations that led to his arrest, we are moving forward with Adams’ termination,” the district said. “He had no prior disciplinary incidents in his time with PCPS and passed a background check before hiring.”

“I’m disgusted by the behavior described in this investigation,” said Superintendent Fred Heid in the Sheriff’s Office release. “It is unacceptable for an educator to abuse their trust and authority by having a relationship with a student. We appreciate the work of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office to help protect students, and ensure that people who commit these violations are punished and brought to justice.”

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Kathleen High teacher arrested, charged with sex offense on a student