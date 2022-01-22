Is Kathmandu Holdings Limited's (NZSE:KMD) Recent Performancer Underpinned By Weak Financials?

Kathmandu Holdings (NZSE:KMD) has had a rough three months with its share price down 14%. To decide if this trend could continue, we decided to look at its weak fundamentals as they shape the long-term market trends. Specifically, we decided to study Kathmandu Holdings' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Kathmandu Holdings is:

7.7% = NZ$63m ÷ NZ$819m (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every NZ$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn NZ$0.08 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Kathmandu Holdings' Earnings Growth And 7.7% ROE

At first glance, Kathmandu Holdings' ROE doesn't look very promising. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 13%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. As a result, Kathmandu Holdings' flat net income growth over the past five years doesn't come as a surprise given its lower ROE.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Kathmandu Holdings' reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 7.4% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Kathmandu Holdings fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Kathmandu Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 64% (implying that the company keeps only 36% of its income) of its business to reinvest into its business), most of Kathmandu Holdings' profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the absence of growth in earnings.

In addition, Kathmandu Holdings has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 64%. Still, forecasts suggest that Kathmandu Holdings' future ROE will rise to 11% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

In total, we would have a hard think before deciding on any investment action concerning Kathmandu Holdings. As a result of its low ROE and lack of much reinvestment into the business, the company has seen a disappointing earnings growth rate. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

