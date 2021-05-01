Kathmandu Holdings Stock Is Believed To Be Fairly Valued

The stock of Kathmandu Holdings (ASX:KMD, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of AUD 1.355 per share and the market cap of AUD 957.9 million, Kathmandu Holdings stock appears to be fairly valued. GF Value for Kathmandu Holdings is shown in the chart below.


Because Kathmandu Holdings is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 1.9% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 10.05% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Kathmandu Holdings has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.44, which is in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories. The overall financial strength of Kathmandu Holdings is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Kathmandu Holdings is poor. This is the debt and cash of Kathmandu Holdings over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Kathmandu Holdings has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of AUD 784.9 million and earnings of AUD 0.026 a share. Its operating margin is -0.54%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories. Overall, the profitability of Kathmandu Holdings is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Kathmandu Holdings over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Kathmandu Holdings's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories. Kathmandu Holdings's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 5.5%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Kathmandu Holdings's return on invested capital is -0.23, and its cost of capital is 11.17. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Kathmandu Holdings is shown below:

In short, The stock of Kathmandu Holdings (ASX:KMD, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories. To learn more about Kathmandu Holdings stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

