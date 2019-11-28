Kathy Garver then and now: See Cissy from 'Family Affair' through the years

73 years old and gorgeous as ever -- but what else would you expect from Kathy Garver?

Best known for her role as teenage Catherine "Cissy" Davis on the 1960s sitcom "Family Affair," it's been more than 50 years since the world was first introduced to Garver. But her big break came a few years prior from none other than Cecil B. DeMille, who cast her in "The Ten Commandments."

Unlike countless other child stars, Garver's career hardly faltered once she moved beyond her '60s sitcom days. She would go on to snag roles in "Spider-Man," "Simon & Simon," and dozens more productions -- and according to IMDb, she currently has at least five more projects on the calendar. (She's also penned an autobiography.)

In 2016, the actress was spotlighted on the Oprah Winfrey Network for an installment of "Where Are They Now," during which Garver discussed her life and career. She also opened up about the tragic fates of several of her "Family Affair" co-stars, Brian Keith, who died by suicide, and Anissa Jones, who died of a drug overdose at just 18 years old.

"The only people left from the original cast are Johnny Whitaker and me," Garver said.

Producers decided to reunite Garver and Whitaker, not knowing that there was some bad blood between the two. When Whitaker arrived at her front door, he offered an apology for "anything I've done."

"If you had at any time, in all of the gigs I set you up for, called me and said thank you, that would've been very nice," Garver said, but she later added that she accepted his apology.

Although her relationship with Whitaker had become shaky over the years, Garver did remain close with "Family Affair" co-star Brian Keith until his death in 1997.

Today, Garver lives in California with her husband and son.

