Kathy Hochul Plots N.Y. Comeback in First State Address as Governor

(Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Wednesday proposed policies touching on health, taxes and infrastructure designed to be immediately useful for a state emerging from a pandemic that scarred its citizens and economy.

The plan, outlined in her first State of the State speech since succeeding Andrew Cuomo, put health at the top of the to-do list, including $10 billion to increase the medical work force by 20%, improve its training and help students and immigrants enter the field.

The governor, a Democrat, also proposed accelerating the state’s existing middle class-tax cut plan for 6 million residents to combat rising cost pressures and spur New York’s economic recovery. Her plan also would replace a property-tax abatement that saves real-estate developers billions a year and build rental housing across New York City. Hochul would improve subways and commuter rail for the nation’s largest city, whose teetering economy depends on them.

The 224-page plan is sprawling: The index alone is 19 pages. It includes goals as specific as improving a Utica waterfront and as broad as protecting abortion access and civil liberties. The program, whose priorities must be fleshed out in a budget due in weeks, lacked a towering centerpiece: Many proposals were amplifications or extensions of existing efforts. But it seemed designed to be achievable in the Albany statehouse and to position her as a solver of practical problems ahead of the November election.

Hochul made the health provisions the first item, initiatives that could affect the lives of every New York resident directly.

“The health of every New Yorker depends on a strong, stable, and equitable healthcare system, and healthcare workers are its very foundation. We must stop the current hemorrhaging of healthcare workers, and we are going to do it not just by saying we owe them a debt of gratitude but actually paying them the debt we owe,” she said in draft remarks provided ahead of her 1 p.m. speech.

The plan would permanently relax some licensing rules and regulations for health care workers suspended during the pandemic emergency to make it easier to treat people, and significant expansions in insurance coverage for the poor.

The plan calls for $6 billion for wage supports, worker-retention bonuses, and capital infrastructure like lab facilities. The state is seeking an additional $2.2 billion in federal aid for home health care workers, as well as $500 million in spending on cost of living adjustments for human services workers.

Hochul’s plan also aims to help New Yorkers directly by easing their tax burdens. Previously proposed middle-class tax cuts would be fully phased-in as early as the 2023 tax year, providing a total of $1.2 billion in relief.

“That original timeline did not take into account the economic devastation brought on by the pandemic, and the many people who need help now in the face of rising inflation,” according to the governor’s briefing book.

The governor also would provide property tax relief to more than two million eligible homeowners, particularly low-income and seniors, with a rebate of nearly $1 billion.

Hochul’s proposal also would make strides toward ending tax policies that have enriched developers -- and that could provide money for her other priorities.

The property-tax credit was intended to create affordable housing, but instead it became a loophole for developers and condo owners in luxury buildings like Manhattan’s Hudson Yards. That contributed to a system of uneven tax payments for high and low-income homeowners and renters.

Any change will be controversial and stoke the ire of the city and state’s powerful real estate interests. Hochul shied from putting specifics to her plan.

With the credit set to end this year, “there is an opportunity to enact a different kind of abatement program that can continue to incentivize rental housing construction across New York City while creating permanent and deeper affordability and spending taxpayer money more efficiently,” according to a briefing book from the governor.

Hochul has to deliver a $200 billion budget proposal by Jan. 18 and is already gearing up for a Democratic primary contest in June. While she plots the state’s economic comeback, she also has to contend with the continuing assault by a virus that has infected nearly a fifth of state residents since it hit New York in March 2020. With Covid-19 cases again surging, there are long lines for testing, and staff shortages at hospitals, schools and transit operators.

At the same time, voters and lawmakers alike still have little sense of the former lieutenant governor’s policy priorities because she’s known for expertly avoiding controversy, said Na’ilah Amaru, a Democratic strategist and former executive director of the New York City Council’s Black, Latino and Asian Caucus.

“When you go into budget season and legislative season, you’re going to, if not make enemies, you’re going to upset people,” Amaru said.

Hochul’s policy speech, which sets the stage for her budget proposal, is a major platform for her to draw distinctions between her administration and the Cuomo era and better define how she’ll work with legislative leaders.

Even the setting for her speech at the State Capitol’s Assembly Chamber, where it was held for years before Cuomo moved it to Albany’s larger convention center, is a “symbolic move” that shows Hochul views the Legislature as a co-equal branch of government, said Blair Horner, executive director of the New York Public Interest Research Group.

Hochul, 63, who led the state’s economic development councils as lieutenant governor, has made transportation and economic development announcements in recent months, including the continuation of renovation projects at John F. Kennedy International Airport. But emphasizing affordable housing alongside those projects would mark another break from Cuomo, who focused more on splashier endeavors like building the Mario Cuomo Bridge, named for his father, and expanding Manhattan’s Penn Station with the Moynihan Train Hall.

