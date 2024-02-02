Kathy Hochul’s proposed community solar reforms would dim NY's electrification progress

New York’s community solar program has been a bright spot in the state’s sprint to reach its clean energy targets by the end of the decade. The state hit a milestone last year following the installation of 2 gigawatts of capacity — enough to serve 393,000 homes and cement the state’s status as a nationwide leader.

But that progress may be threatened by a seemingly innocuous proposal buried deep in the policy book Gov. Kathy Hochul released when she gave her State of the State speech earlier this month. That proposal, to create a “Statewide Solar for All” program, would dismantle the industry and hand control of the program off to utility providers — with questionable results.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new apartment building at the intersection of Main Street and Riverdale Ave. in Yonkers Sept. 29, 2023. Hochul was joined by Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano, State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Westchester County Executive George Latimer.

What would 'Statewide Solar for All' do in New York?

At its face, “Statewide Solar for All” seems simple. To fulfill its goal of expanding utility bill savings to more New Yorkers, the takeover would take a portion of the revenue received by solar projects for the energy they generate and distribute that pot of money to low-income customers across the state.

The reality is that Statewide Solar for All, which is already being reviewed by the state Public Service Commission, barely provides any cost savings, all while undercutting a program that is already providing substantially more relief to people who desperately need it.

The reformed program could save customers $40 annually, or just over $3 per month, barely equal to a cup of coffee. Compare that to New York’s thriving community solar program where some low-income community solar subscribers save an average of nearly $100 each year. Meanwhile, the industry is trying to improve the program by advocating for customer-friendly policy solutions like comprehensive consumer protection measures and even higher savings.

Moreover, the reformed program would only nibble at the edges of the state’s long-standing goal of boosting enrollment in underutilized energy rate assistance programs.

Statewide Solar for All would only target current enrollees, which makes up about 800,000 customers statewide. But New York recognizes at least 2.7 million people who qualify for rate assistance that remain unenrolled. This means that as the number of customers in assistance programs increases, the savings from this program will shrink.

Another reason this proposal is flawed is that it would run counter to state efforts to promote increased customer understanding of how their bills are calculated–transparency that is critical as more and more New Yorkers pivot away from fossil fuels and embrace the electrification of their lives, from heat pumps to EVs.

This is aligned with the state’s goal of boosting smart home electrification — including technologies that can be used as so-called “virtual power plants,” another of the governor’s clean energy proposals.

Having an all-electric home essentially turns every home into these virtual power plants that can reduce its own energy end-use based on market signals and grid constraints, reducing the need to call on dirty peaker plants.

For many, community solar is just the first step on the journey to this broader home electrification. Once customers decide to participate, they are much more proactive about their energy usage.

Community solar companies provide this critical connection between low-to-moderate income customers and their community solar projects. Removing this touchpoint means the state would be inadvertently destroying the best avenue for achieving these goals.

Hocul, NYS can do better to prioritize electrification goals

Let’s be clear — Hochul is correct to prioritize broader electrification goals by enabling these smart technologies.

But her support of Statewide Solar for All would simultaneously destroy the vital nexus to achieving that goal of electrification — community solar is an essential stepping stone to getting customers to adopt smart electric devices. Indeed, for both achieving broader electrification goals and getting real savings to the customers that need it most, community solar is an unmatched tool in the clean energy arsenal we need to fight climate change.

Ultimately, Statewide Solar for All would undermine the state’s long-term climate goals as opposed to enablingthem by eliminating the state’s thriving community solar market.

The PSC must reject these reforms and instead double down on the state’s thriving community solar market and clean energy leadership.

Austin Perea serves as the senior policy manager at Arcadia Power, the largest provider of community solar customer management services in New York State.

