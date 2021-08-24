Kathy Hochul sworn in as New York's first woman governor

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barbara Goldberg
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Barbara Goldberg

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York's first female governor, Kathy Hochul, was sworn into office on Tuesday, promising to change the state's political culture and work to ensure that New Yorkers "believe in their government again."

Publicly sworn in Tuesday morning by the state's highest judge, Hochul takes over the governor's office in the wake of a sexual harassment scandal that drove her predecessor, Andrew Cuomo, from power. She promised that "changing the culture of Albany" would be a top priority.

Hours earlier, Hochul, a Democrat from Buffalo who turns 63 this week, officially became New York state's 57th governor in a private ceremony.

Hochul pledged to strengthen the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and speed direct aid to residents in need, all with an eye, she said, toward winning back the trust of the people of New York in their elected officials.

"I want people to believe in their government again," she said.

Cuomo - who in his final public remarks on Monday complained https://www.reuters.com/world/us/unfair-unjust-bitter-cuomo-says-farewell-new-yorkers-2021-08-23 the state investigation that concluded that the Democratic governor had sexually harassed women who worked for him was unfair - was known for a bruising approach to political dealmaking that left him standing alone amid calls for his resignation.

Hochul, whose resume https://www.reuters.com/world/us/kathy-hochul-become-first-woman-lead-new-york-2021-08-10 ranges from town board in upstate New York to the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington, vowed to bring an entirely different style to the governor's office.

"I'm looking forward to a fresh, collaborative approach. That's how I've always conducted myself. There will be nothing new for me," she said, speaking to reporters after the ceremony at the State Capitol in Albany.

She said she's already working with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, whose feud with Cuomo often led to sharp, veiled criticisms.

"No blindsiding," vowed Hochul, who said de Blasio called her on Monday to give her a heads up that moments later he would be announcing a vaccine mandate for all New York City teachers. Indicating she is considering a similar mandate for all teachers in the state, she said she would be making an announcement, possibly later on Tuesday.

"I have a chance to assemble all the stakeholders now that I am officially governor and I have the ability to work with them. I'll also be discussing this with our leadership in the Assembly and the Senate," Hochul said. "This is what collaboration looks like."

(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Kathy Hochul Is Sworn in as New York's First Female Governor

    Former Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul was sworn in as governor on Tuesday following the resignation of Andrew Cuomo due to allegations of sexual harassment

  • Hochul becomes first female New York governor

    In a ceremony Tuesday morning, Kathy Hochul was sworn in as the first female governor of New York, taking over an administration facing criticism for inaction during Andrew Cuomo's distracted final months in office. (Aug. 24) )

  • Hochul Promises New Era of Collaborative Government in New York

    (Bloomberg) -- Kathy Hochul, New York’s newly sworn-in governor, said Tuesday that her first task is to restore the credibility of government after a wrenching sexual-harassment scandal ended the term of her predecessor, Andrew Cuomo. “I want people to believe in their government again. It’s important to me that people have faith,” said Hochul, a 62-year-old Democrat. She became the state’s first female leader at midnight, but held a ceremonial swearing-in later in the morning. She promised to w

  • Kathy Hochul sworn in as first female governor of New York state

    Former lieutenant governor Hochul, 62, who replaces Andrew Cuomo, says she ‘wants people to believe in our government again’ New York’s chief judge, Janet DiFiore, swears in Kathy Hochul, right, as the first woman to be New York’s governor in Albany. Photograph: Hans Pennink/AFP/Getty Images Kathy Hochul, the first woman to become governor of New York state, will make her debut speech from the executive mansion in Albany on Tuesday, after she was sworn into the post in a private ceremony in the

  • International TV academy rescinds Cuomo's Emmy for COVID briefings

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said on Tuesday it had revoked a special Emmy award given to former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for his COVID-19 briefings in 2020, given his resignation from office. Cuomo had received the International Emmy Founders Award for his "masterful use of television to inform and calm people around the world," the organization said in November 2020, when it announced the award. Cuomo stepped down as governor on Monday after a state investigation concluded he sexually harassed women who worked for him.

  • 21-year-old with cerebral palsy dies after caregiver leaves her in hot car, NC cops say

    The caregiver has been charged with second-degree murder.

  • Liquor distribution exec to plead guilty in U.S. college admissions scandal

    The chief executive of a liquor distribution company charged in the U.S. college admissions scandal has agreed to plead guilty to paying $500,000 to secure her son's admission to the University of Southern California (USC) as a fake football recruit. Marci Palatella, 66, had been scheduled to go to trial in September in Boston alongside two other wealthy parents charged with participating in the vast college admissions cheating and fraud scheme. Federal prosecutors on Tuesday said she will instead plead guilty to conspiring to commit honest services mail fraud under a plea deal that calls for her to spend six weeks in prison plus six months of home confinement.

  • Britain reports 174 COVID deaths, highest since March 12

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain recorded 174 COVID deaths on Tuesday, the highest since March 12, and another 30,838 new cases, official data showed. With 88% of the adult population receiving a first vaccine and 77% receiving both doses, Britain lifted nearly all its restrictions in mid-July, allowing people to socialise, travel and return to work in offices. Daily case numbers in the last seven days are up 13.5% on the week before.

  • Who is Kathy Hochul? 5 facts about New York’s new governor

    New York has a new governor — and its first female governor, to boot. Gov. Andrew Cuomo stepped down at 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday, in the wake of a state attorney general’s investigation that found he sexually harassed 11 women. While Cuomo has repeatedly denied the accusations, he said that he is resigning in the best interest of the state.

  • In farewell to New Yorkers, Cuomo says it's 'unfair' he had to resign

    In his final public remarks as governor of New York on Monday, Andrew Cuomo complained about what he called the unfairness of the state investigation that concluded he sexually harassed women who worked for him. After two women went public with accounts of harassment, Cuomo referred the complaints in March to New York Attorney General Letitia James, as required by law, who appointed two outside lawyers to investigate. Lawmakers in the New York Assembly began an impeachment investigation.

  • Biden keeping Afghan evacuation 'plans' under wraps over fears 'terrorists may seek to exploit the situation'

    President Joe Biden declined to outline specific plans governing the United States's evacuation from Afghanistan, citing "security reasons," and claimed that terrorist groups might "seek to exploit the situation."

  • Desperate Nigerians sell homes and land to free kidnapped children

    After armed men snatched seven of Abubakar Adam's 11 children in northwestern Nigeria, he sold his car and a parcel of land and cleaned out his savings to raise a ransom to free them. He sent his 3 million naira ($7,300) into the bush, together with payments from other families in his town of Tegina. "We are in agony," the 40-year-old tyre repairman told Reuters, still waiting for any sign of what happened to his children three months after the mass abduction.

  • Igor Vovkovinskiy, Tallest Man in the U.S., Dead at 38

    In 2010, Ukrainian-born Igor Vovkovinskiy, who measured 7 feet, 8.33 inches, was named America's tallest living person by Guinness World Records.

  • Delta-driven surge in US enters deadlier phase — and who's dying is changing: Latest COVID-19 updates

    FDA approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine means more mandates are likely on the way across the country. Here are the latest COVID updates.

  • Fox News’ Rachel Campos-Duffy Tries to Blame Jill Biden for Afghanistan Crisis (Video)

    As the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan continues and the U.S. strives to help people evacuate, Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy is placing some of the blame for the situation on someone who has no role in the exit plan at all: First Lady Jill Biden. During a segment on Sunday, Campos-Duffy suggested that the First Lady should have overruled her husband in his handling of Afghanistan — despite having no job within his cabinet — simply out of observation of his day to day mental state. “When you

  • First Lady Jill Biden’s Press Secretary Wants Fox News, Rachel Campos-Duffy To Apologize Over Comments

    Jill Biden’s press secretary Michael LaRosa suggested that Fox News and host Rachel Campos-Duffy apologize after Campos-Duffy suggested that the first lady “failed the country” by letting her husband run for president. Michael LaRosa, the first lady’s press secretary, tweeted on Monday, “This is disgusting. @RCamposDuffyand @FoxNews know better. They can do better and their […]

  • Lawsuit moving forward agaisnt Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Dr. David Scrase over Public Health Order

    Lawsuit moving forward agaisnt Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Dr. David Scrase over Public Health Order

  • Trump Supporters Were Asked If They Got Vaccinated And You Know What Happened Next

    Trump was booed for suggesting the COVID-19 shot to his supporters over the weekend.

  • Alex Jones Flips On Trump, Decides Maybe 'He's A Dumbass'

    The Infowars conspiracy theorist raged at the former president for recommending the COVID-19 vaccines.

  • ‘Tyranny of the minority’: Idaho Supreme Court rules voter initiative law unconstitutional

    The justices wrote that the law aims to “prevent a perceived, yet unsubstantiated fear of the ‘tyranny of the majority.’ ” Their decision was unanimous.