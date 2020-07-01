kathy ireland Small Business Network Welcomes SmartLife Chocolate to its Brand Portfolio

SmartLife Chocolates Are An Indulgent Way to Add Probiotics and Antioxidants Into Daily Lifestyle Routine

GRANVILLE, Ohio, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartLife Chocolate, LLC, which develops and distributes Probiotics and Antioxidants-infused chocolates, has joined the kathy ireland® Small Business Network (kiSBN). The announcement was made by Barry Gasaway, Founder and CEO of Ohio-based SmartLife Chocolate, LLC.

Kathy Ireland and Barry Gasaway, Courtesy of Jon Carrasco More

"I've known Kathy and her superbly talented team at kathy ireland® Worldwide for a long time, and when I created this new chocolate line, I knew we had to work together again," says Mr. Gasaway, an entrepreneur who has spent over 25 years developing new products for large national chain stores like Kroger, Walgreens, CVS, Walmart, Sam's Club and Costco and who also pioneered a series of Private Label healthy chocolates working closely with the Innovations groups at M & M Mars and Barry Callebaut Chocolates. "Our new line of chocolates with Probiotics and Antioxidants delivers healthful benefits to your well-being and allows you a guilt-free indulgence of a great tasting treat."

"We are pleased to welcome Barry and the SmartLife Chocolate team to kiSBN," says Kathy Ireland, Chair, CEO and Chief Designer of kiWW®. "These chocolates are like no other. Each piece is crafted from premium quality cocoa beans and is so decadent, you practically forget that it's healthy for you. Studies have shown that chocolate provides a stable and protective environment for probiotics, which eliminates the issue of shelf life and contributes to a higher rate of absorption in the body than when taken in a pill form. Probiotics are widely known for their cardiac function benefits. Studies show that Probiotics and Antioxidants have the unique ability to neutralize free radicals in our bodies and are a necessary and important staple in our everyday diet. Barry and his team found an ingenious….and delicious way to add these important elements into a healthful chocolate treat."

Along with a power-packed dose of antioxidants, each piece of SmartLife Probiotic Intense Chocolate contains over 1 billion gut-healing good bacteria. A rich and smooth premium chocolate made with a special combination of cocoa beans to deliver a balance of deep, dark chocolate notes and Antioxidants for a mouth-watering gourmet treat.

Packed with cocoa flavanols, blended with just enough natural fruit flavors, each piece of SmartLife Antioxidant Intense Chocolate contains more inflammation-healing, free-radical fighting antioxidants per gram than nearly any other food on the planet. It's a smart way to do right by your body – and your taste buds. You can snack on 125 raspberries or 167 pomegranates, or you can savor one decadent dose of pure dark chocolate.

Each piece of SmartLife chocolate contains 70 calories and zero cholesterol. Probiotic Intense Chocolate and Antioxidant Intense Chocolate are available at www.Smartlifechocolate.com. A portion of all sales benefit SmartLife Chocolate's cause marketing partner, Cancer Support Community Central Ohio.

About SmartLife Chocolate, LLC:

SMARTLIFE CHOCOLATE, LLC was founded by entrepreneur and long-time chocolate industry powerhouse Barry Gasaway. Formed in 2017, the company focuses on creating and manufacturing products that can help people make better choices in their daily diet. Mr. Gasaway serves on the board of CANCER SUPPORT COMMUNITY Central Ohio and is a board member of the National Network Counsel of the CANCER SUPPORT COMMUNITY headquartered in Washington DC.