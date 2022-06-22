Katie Britt Defeats Mo Brooks in Alabama GOP Senate Primary Runoff

Katie Britt, the former chief-of-staff for Senator Richard Shelby (R., Ala.), won the Alabama Republican Senate primary runoff on Tuesday, defeating Representative Mo Brooks.

Brooks conceded the race shortly after 9:30 p.m.

“When we got into this race, nobody thought this was possible,” Britt said in a victory speech. “We were told by pretty much everyone everywhere that this was an insurmountable task.”

Shelby, a six-term senator, is retiring at the end of his current term.

Britt initially won 45 percent of the vote in the primary on May 24, while Brooks won 29 percent and former pilot Mike Durant won 23 percent. The race subsequently moved to a runoff between Britt and Brooks.

The developments come after former President Trump rescinded his endorsement of Brooks, a member of the House Freedom Caucus.

“Mo Brooks of Alabama made a horrible mistake recently when he went ‘woke’ and stated, referring to the 2020 Presidential Election Scam, ‘Put that behind you, put that behind you,'” Trump said in a statement on March 23. (Brooks made those remarks at a rally in August, 2021.)

“I am the only proven America First candidate in this race,” Brooks said in his own statement after Trump pulled his endorsement.

“President Trump asked me to rescind the 2020 elections, immediately remove Joe Bide from the White House, immediately put President Trump back in the White House, and hold a new special election for the presidency,” Brooks added. “As a lawyer I’ve repeatedly advised President Trump that January 6 was the final election contest verdict and neither the U.S. Constitution nor the U.S. Code permit what Trump asks. Period.”

Trump subsequently endorsed Britt ten days before the runoff election, calling her a “fearless America First Warrior.”

