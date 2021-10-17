Katie Couric’s RGB Coverup Shows How We Ended Up With Trump

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Lewis
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Getty
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Getty

The mainstream media’s credibility took another big hit this week. Katie Couric, the former co-host of NBC’s Today show, revealed in a new memoir that she chose not to air some controversial comments made to her five years ago by the sainted Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, involving RBG’s criticism of NFL players like Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem.

Couric says she was “conflicted” because she was a “big RBG fan,” so she only aired some of the harsh words RBG had for the football players refusing to stand for the national anthem. According to her story, after talking with New York Times columnist David Brooks, Couric concluded that Ginsburg—who was on the Supreme Court at the time—was “elderly and probably didn’t fully understand the question.” Couric confesses in her book that she “‘wanted to protect’ Ginsburg and felt that the issue of racial justice was a ‘blind spot’ for her.”

Couric’s revelation comes on the heels of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) being forced to apologize for altering a famous RBG quote. During her 1993 confirmation hearings, Ginsburg said, “The decision whether or not to bear a child is central to a woman’s life, to her well-being and dignity.” In keeping with today’s gender-neutral nomenclature, the group changed “woman” to a bracketed “[person’s]” and swapped the word “her” with a bracketed “[their].”

These back-to-back incidents reveal the degree to which progressives have a vested interest in preserving and protecting RBG’s image, even as what constitutes being politically correct continues to evolve. In the service of some higher cause, they reimagined their hero’s actual words to comport with what, in their minds, she really represents. In other words, to “print the legend.” The inconvenient truth, though, is that RBG had more nuanced beliefs than her fans, many of them probably sipping coffee from RBG coffee mugs as they read this, might realize—including her thoughts on Roe v. Wade.

It’s ironic to see the ACLU, a group once dedicated to free and diverse speech, bowdlerize RBG’s speech, but Couric represents a bigger problem. Pressure groups aren’t held to the same standards as the news media. We hire professional journalists to exercise news judgment, and when their motives are not in the service of the public’s interest, but rather, in the service of something else (even something as arguably noble as protecting a hero’s legacy), they forfeit our trust.

Hey Media, Would You Please Stop Helping Trump Prove His ‘Fake News’ Case?

Indeed, according to a Gallup survey out last week, just 7 percent of Americans have a “great deal” of trust in the mainstream media, and 34 percent have “none at all.”

One of the few members of the mainstream media who takes this problem seriously is The Atlantic’s Tim Alberta. “This week alone we had [Katie] Couric showing herself (again) to be a hack; [ESPN NFL reporter Adam] Schefter emailing a source, ‘Mr. Editor,’ his unpublished story for approval; and [Sanjay] Gupta exposing CNN’s petty, needless deception,” Alberta tweeted, adding: “People despise us. They distrust us. Maybe we stop whistling past the graveyard.”

This deception has disproportionately eroded trust in the media among conservatives, with Gallup’s survey showing 68 percent of Democrats saying they trust the media “a great deal or fair amount,” but just 11 percent of Republicans holding that same opinion. “Confidence in the media among Republicans over the past five years is at unprecedented lows,” says Gallup, and who could blame them?

Whether we’re talking about the media’s initial portrayal of Covington student Nick Sandmann’s smug privilege, credulity towards Jussie Smollett’s status as a victim of a “hate crime,” reflexive portrayal of the lab leak theory as a debunked “conspiracy theory,” or double standard when it came to the lack of social distancing at Black Lives Matter rallies, liberal media bias is a long-standing and observable phenomenon.

The media’s coverups always seem to benefit the same political side. The same year Couric interviewed RBG, for example, her documentary on gun violence “deceptively edited” an interview with pro-gun activists.

I am also reminded of an even more consequential example that does not involve Couric. Back in 2012, CBS’s 60 Minutes withheld some of President Barack Obama’s comments about the attack on Benghazi. That controversy may seem like ancient history, but the airing of Obama’s comments would have benefitted Mitt Romney’s presidential bid.

Crowley Crushes Romney On Libya

Indeed, days after that interview was conducted, but months before it was seen in full (which not incidentally only happened after the election), Mitt Romney was cut off in a crucial debate moment by CNN moderator Candy Crowley, who “fact-checked” Romney when he said that Obama suggested for weeks after the attack that it was a spontaneous demonstration rather than a planned act of terror.

Romney was correct “in the main” (as Crowley later conceded)—and the footage that 60 Minutes withheld would have buttressed that sense. Instead, Crowley’s intervention took the wind out of Romney’s sails, serving as a turning point for that debate, which was a turning point for the 2012 election. The debate over Obama’s characterization of the Benghazi attack dominated multiple news cycles, but rather than airing footage that would have provided additional context for the American people (not to mention, driven ratings and clicks), CBS chose to sit on it.

Romney’s loss convinced many conservatives that nice guys can’t win and they they needed a fighter to take on the left and the media—which is no small part of the story of how the party ended up with Trump.

Collectively, these incidents have eroded trust in the media as an institution, persuaded millions of Americans to tune out mainstream media elites and outlets (and tune into alternative outlets), and empowered bad political actors who want to exploit this lack of trust for political gain.

Bias isn’t just what you cover, it’s also what you decide not to cover. By employing the sin of omission, the media protects its progressive heroes and, in the process, picks political winners and losers. Instead of telling us the facts, they print the legend. Is it any surprise that we don't believe them anymore?

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bowen Yang Does Hilarious 'SNL' Take On An Oompa Loompa Coming Out

    “Oh my God,” says Yang. “You just outed me on national television.” All he wanted to talk about was a strike at Willy Wonka's chocolate factory.

  • Surprised to see US Republicans cozying up to the European far right? Don’t be

    Before Trump, only relatively fringe American conservatives had open connections to the international far right. Today, the ties have mainstreamed Texas senator Ted Cruz recently addressed a far-right political summit in Spain. Photograph: Reuters This weekend Texas senator Ted Cruz spoke about how “we all face the same challenges, including a bold and global left, that seeks to tear down cherished national and religious institutions”. Nothing to see here, you might think – except that he was no

  • Tucker Carlson Flamed for ‘Breastfeed’ Snark About Pete Buttigieg’s Paternity Leave

    Commentators pointed out that Carlson's own male colleagues have taken paternity leaves or expressed support for them

  • Mötley Crüe Singer Vince Neil Breaks Ribs After Falling Off Stage

    Neil rushed to hospital after accidentally stepping off stage during concert at Tennessee festival

  • Thousands of frustrated visa lottery winners sued the U.S. government. They won.

    Nearly 10,000 winners of the FY 2020 Diversity Visa Program, better known as the visa lottery, who were frustrated by their failure to obtain consular interviews to process their U.S. immigrant visas on time, won a court battle this week.

  • A Feud, an Ax, and a Fishing Knife: The Bloody Killing Roiling a Maine Island

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyIvy LaChapelle was hardly surprised when her 28-year-old son, Roger Feltis, moved from mainland Maine to Vinalhaven, a sparsely populated island of spruce-covered coves and hardened fishermen, accessible only by ferry.“He loved the water,” she said. “He had a car accident years ago and was in a coma for a while. He was not even out of the hospital for four months and he was back out digging clams and being a sternman. That’s just what

  • Pressure mounts on ex-DoJ official Jeff Clark over Trump’s ‘election subversion scheme’

    Former assistant attorney general faces possible disbarment and charges after report details machinations on Trump’s behalf Jeffrey Clark has resisted cooperating with the House select committee’s investigations. Photograph: Susan Walsh/AP Jeffrey Clark, a former top environmental lawyer at the Trump justice department accused of plotting with Trump to undermine the 2020 election results in Georgia and other states, is facing ethics investigations in Washington that could lead to possible disbar

  • Dozens killed in suicide attack at mosque in southern Afghanistan

    The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a Friday suicide bombing at a crowded Shiite mosque in Kandahar that killed 47 people and injured 70 others. The attack raises new questions about the Taliban's pledge to restore peace and security to Afghanistan after years of war with the United States. Imtiaz Tyab reports.

  • As Walmart continues its legal battle over discrimination charges, a lawyer accuses the company of repeatedly failing to accommodate disabled workers

    A Wisconsin lawyer said in a court filing that since 2017 she's represented six Walmart employees with disabilities with claims against the company.

  • Stay or Go: Should Mets bring Javier Baez back for 2022 MLB season?

    Javier Baez flashed his dynamic skills after the Mets traded for him in 2021, but will the pending free agent be back in 2022?

  • Leadership style, attention to detail made Rich Bisaccia best choice as Raiders interim head coach

    Bisaccia has never served as a head coach during a 38-year coaching career, but the Raiders still saw him as the most qualified man for the situation.

  • Meet the People Who Won’t Have Sex Until They’re Sterilized

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyWhen Sasha was in college, she did what a lot of young women her age do: she Googled which birth control would work for her. But after some research, the answer seemed to be: none of them. Almost every method had drawbacks: increased risk of irregular bleeding, depression, menstrual cramps, or pelvic infections.When Sasha began her first sexual relationship, she ended up temporarily taking hormonal birth control pills. But she was so nervous ab

  • Rocker Vince Neil Breaks Ribs In Fall From Stage During Festival

    Calling Dr. Feelgood… 60-year-old rocker Vine Neil broke his ribs Friday night after falling off the stage onto concrete. He was performing at the Monsters in the Mountain Fest in Pigeon Forge, Tenn Video shows Neil walking to the front of the stage, but apparently he didn’t notice a small gap in the stage. He […]

  • Jeffrey Epstein Bragged Bill Barr was in Charge, Not Trump

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyA controversial new book from the journalist Michael Wolff claims that the pedophile Jeffrey Epstein bragged that Bill Barr was the man in charge during Trump’s time in office and that the president “lets someone else be in charge, until other people realize that someone, other than him, is in charge. When that happens, you’re no longer in charge.”The tome, Too Famous: The Rich, the Powerful, the Wishful, the Notorious and the Damned, also clai

  • Here Are All the Contenders to Be the Next James Bond Now That Daniel Craig Is Retired as 007

    The race for the new James Bond begins!

  • Toy store Hamleys reveals top toys for Christmas

    British toy retailer Hamleys unveiled its top toys for Christmas 2021Location: LondonChildren were invited to a festive event in its flagship storeAmong the favourites were:- A cauldron that bubbles and froths- Huggable soft toys- LEGO and Playmobil toysSOUNDBITE) (English) HEAD OF BUYING AND MERCHANDISING AT HAMLEYS, VICTORIA KAY, ON THE MOST WANTED GIFTS THEY HAVE SELECTED THIS YEAR, ANY TRENDS, SAYING:"Essentially, we had a really tough time last year. We were all separated from each other, a lot of time was spent on screens speaking to each other through screens. It just wasn't the same. So this year it is all about getting family and friends back together and making sure that we can, there's a lot of role-play involved. There's a lot of imagination involved in the toys that weave picked. And there is also some magical things in there as well, which is what its all about, isn't it? It's about trying to bring that magic of Christmas back."Hamleys says it is well stocked for the festive seasonand is unaffected by potential toy shortages due to UK port delays(SOUNDBITE) (English) HEAD OF BUYING AND MERCHANDISING AT HAMLEYS, VICTORIA KAY, ON POTENTIAL TOY SHORTAGES AMID UK PORT DELAYS, SAYING:"We have been planning for Christmas since March onwards, so we have been building our stocks all the way through the year from March. We have been building and building and building. So, actually, we are in a really good position for our big quarter for this year."

  • Watch: Bo Melton toes the line perfectly with touchdown catch

    Rutgers football tied Northwestern on the road with a tremendous catch from Bo Melton in the second quarter.

  • Could Stablecoins Topple the Crypto Industry?

    It could be said that Tether (USDT) has been crypto's dirty secret for several years. In short, they promise the benefits of cryptocurrencies, such as cheap and speedy money transfers, without the price volatility. The premise of a fiat-backed stablecoin like Tether is that every USDT that's minted is supported by a dollar that's held outside the crypto markets.

  • How Safeway and Walgreens fell for the Theranos pipe dream

    The two drugstore majors did not test Theranos' devices themselves before investing millions to redesign stores and launch pilots.

  • Low-Income Voters Were Key To Toppling Trump, Study Finds

    Low-income voters helped deliver Joe Biden victories, especially in battleground states, concludes a study by the Poor People's Campaign.