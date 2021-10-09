Katie Couric's new memoir vividly describes Jeffrey Epstein's 'creepy' home where he hosted Prince Andrew for an intimate dinner party

Katie Couric attended an intimate dinner party at Jeffrey Epstein's house in 2010. AP Photos

Katie Couric attended an intimate dinner party at Jeffrey Epstein's house in 2010, according to her upcoming memoir.

She has described his New York townhouse as "Eyes Wide Shut with a twist," per the Daily Mail.

Prince Andrew was also in attendance, according to Couric, as well as Chelsea Handler and Woody Allen.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

"Going There," an upcoming memoir by veteran journalist Katie Couric, vividly details a dinner party hosted by Jeffrey Epstein and attended by Prince Andrew that took place in December 2010, according to a manuscript obtained by the Daily Mail.

Couric reportedly describes Epstein's $75 million New York townhouse as "Eyes Wide Shut with a twist" in the memoir, referring to Stanley Kubrick's 1999 movie about a secret society that hosts masked orgies.

She describes the interior as "creepy chandeliers and body-part art,' the Daily Mail reported.

Guests, including Prince Andrew and Couric herself, ate lasagne out of shallow bowls at the party, which took place just months after Epstein served a 13-month sentence for procuring a child for prostitution and soliciting a prostitute, the journalist reportedly writes in the memoir.

Epstein then "held court" in front of the fireplace to the likes of Chelsea Handler and Woody Allen, per the Daily Mail.

"I couldn't imagine what Epstein and Andrew were up to, apart from trying to cultivate friends in the media," Couric reportedly writes in the memoir. "Which, in retrospect, they must have figured they'd need when the pedophilia charges started rolling in."

The Daily Mail said that the intimate soiree, attended by around 15 people, took place in the same month that Prince Andrew was photographed walking with Epstein in New York's Central Park.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace told the Daily Mail that the photo marked the last time Prince Andrew saw Epstein.





Read the original article on Insider