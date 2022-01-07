Katie Haun Seeks $900M for Crypto Funds After A16z Departure: Report
Katie Haun, soon to be former partner at Andreesen Horowtiz (a16z), is looking to raise $900 million for a pair of crypto investment funds following her departure from the venture capital firm, according to a report by the Financial Times.
Haun is aiming for $300 million for an early investment fund targeting crypto startups and $600 million for a fund focused on larger companies and digital tokens, FT reported on Friday, citing people briefed on her plans.
While much smaller than the $2.2 billion amount Haun helped a16z raise for the firm’s third crypto fund in June, $900 million would be more than sizeable debut for a new firm.
Having announced her departure from a16z last month, Haun said she would be starting her own venture capital firm, which goes by the name “KRH”.
She will be joined by a small group of a16z staffers including including crypto marketing head and Coinbase alum Rachael Horwitz.
KRH has already participated in $300 million funding round into OpenSea, which gave the non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace a $13.3 billion valuation.
