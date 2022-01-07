Katie Haun Seeks $900M for Crypto Funds After A16z Departure: Report

Jamie Crawley
Katie Haun, soon to be former partner at Andreesen Horowtiz (a16z), is looking to raise $900 million for a pair of crypto investment funds following her departure from the venture capital firm, according to a report by the Financial Times.

  • Haun is aiming for $300 million for an early investment fund targeting crypto startups and $600 million for a fund focused on larger companies and digital tokens, FT reported on Friday, citing people briefed on her plans.

  • While much smaller than the $2.2 billion amount Haun helped a16z raise for the firm’s third crypto fund in June, $900 million would be more than sizeable debut for a new firm.

  • Having announced her departure from a16z last month, Haun said she would be starting her own venture capital firm, which goes by the name “KRH”.

  • She will be joined by a small group of a16z staffers including including crypto marketing head and Coinbase alum Rachael Horwitz.

  • KRH has already participated in $300 million funding round into OpenSea, which gave the non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace a $13.3 billion valuation.

