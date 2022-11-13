Katie Hobbs holds slim lead over Kari Lake as Ariz. awaits big release of governor election results

301
Stacey Barchenger, Arizona Republic
·3 min read

Democrat Katie Hobbs holds a slim lead over Republican challenger Kari Lake as the number of ballots left to count shrinks and the suspense in Arizona's toss-up governor's race grows.

Hobbs led Lake by just over 36,000 votes on Sunday afternoon, or 1.6 percentage points, up from her 34,000 vote lead on Saturday.

Hobbs has a 57,000 vote lead on Lake in Maricopa County, a gap that Lake needs to close significantly if she hopes to surpass Hobbs' statewide advantage. Of remaining ballots left to tally statewide, Lake needs to win 56%.

In a ballot count update from Maricopa County on Saturday, which included ballots dropped off on election day, Lake won 52% and Hobbs won 48%.

Lake needs to win a larger percentage of the votes released by Maricopa County Sunday to gain ground on Hobbs, who has inched the gap between her and Lake to 1.6 percentage points as smaller counties reported results throughout the day Sunday.

Election coverage: Live news updates | Arizona election results

Pima County, Arizona's second largest and home to Tucson, added about 12,000 votes to its totals, which Hobbs won 60% to Lake's 40%. It helped Hobbs slightly widen her lead ahead of Maricopa County's planned vote count update in the 6 p.m. hour.

Officials in Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, said they planned to release upward of 90,000 ballots on Sunday, leaving just over 100,000 left to count when work resumes Monday.

Katie Hobbs (left) and Kari Lake
Katie Hobbs (left) and Kari Lake

Candidates ask for patience

Hobbs, 52, is Arizona's secretary of state and a former state lawmaker. She ran a campaign for governor on pledges to defend democracy — as she did following the 2020 election, receiving threats as a result — and restore abortion rights after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year.

Lake, 53, is a former television news anchor who zoomed into the national spotlight and several Saturday Night Live sketches as she adhered to false claims of widespread election fraud championed by former President Donald Trump. Lake spent 22 years as part of an anchor duo on Phoenix's Fox 10 station. She has made border security, election reform and a "tough love" homelessness policy central to her campaign.

Both candidates urged their supporters' to stay patient as the vote counting continues, though Lake also has cast doubt on the length of the process and elections procedures.

"Spirits on Team Hobbs are high and we're going to stay the course, be patient and let our local election officials do their jobs without fear or interference," Hobbs said in a video posted on social media Saturday night.

Lake said in an appearance on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo she was confident she would win the race.

"We need to get in there and restore faith in our elections, we can't be the laughingstock of elections anymore here in Arizona," she told Bartiromo.

Reach reporter Stacey Barchenger at stacey.barchenger@arizonarepublic.com or 480-416-5669. Follow her on Twitter @sbarchenger.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona governor election results: Hobbs holding on to lead over Lake

