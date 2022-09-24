Katie Hobbs and Kris Mayes speak about abortion ban in Arizona after judge's ruling
Katie Hobbs and Kris Mayes speak about a Pima County judge's ruling that Arizona would return to banning abortions in most circumstances.
Katie Hobbs and Kris Mayes speak about a Pima County judge's ruling that Arizona would return to banning abortions in most circumstances.
Arizona Democrats vowed Saturday to fight for women's rights after a court reinstated a law first enacted during the Civil War that bans abortion in nearly all circumstances, looking to capitalize on an issue they hope will have a major impact on the midterm elections. Republican candidates were silent a day after the ruling, which said the state can prosecute doctors and others who assist with an abortion unless it's necessary to save the mother's life. Kari Lake, the GOP candidate for governor, and Blake Masters, the Senate candidate, did not comment.
The Dolphins again will enter the weekend unsure if their top offensive lineman will be available.
Millions of Americans who worked in public sector jobs could see a boost in their Social Security benefits in the future. See: Can I Draw Social Security at 62 and Still Work Full Time?Social...
Why am *I* crying?!
Antigovernment protests have broken out across Iran following the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman while in police custody. Mahsa Amini was reportedly arrested in Tehran by Iran’s morality police for violating the country’s dress code on Sept. 13. Amini died on Sept. 16 after spending three days in a coma. Yahoo News explains how the protests spread and how the Iranian government is cracking down on dissent.
The Royal Family is mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth, but many of our Black queens are still alive and well. Here’s a list of the Black queens still poppin!’
A deadline to complete Digital World's deal with Donald Trump's Truth Social passed on September 20, meaning more investors could now back out.
"Those women over there are getting killed," Navarro said
According to official Ukrainian data, 108 members of the Azov Regiment were freed in the recent large-scale prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia on Sept. 21.
If you need to get serious about savings, this might be the right way—and time—for you to do it.
Craig Sjodin/Getty ImagesIt’s not that he didn’t earn it. As bizarre and utterly unpredictable as The Bachelorette Season 19 might’ve been for our leads, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey, at least one contestant kept things consistent: Every week, contestant Zach Shallcross turned in a consistent and compelling case for himself as the next Bachelor. He said all the right things, teared up at all the right moments, and carried himself, above all, as a man who was there for the right reasons. So, w
Banking analyst Dick Bove of Odeon Capital said in a research note Friday that this week's Capitol Hill hearings between bank CEOs and members of Congress revealed more topics of interest from Democrats than Republicans. "As might be expected, the Democrats had meaningful differences in interest from the Republicans," Bove said. Democrat issues with banks include excessive profits, a lack of sensitivity to the needs of the underbanked and low-income households, overdraft fees, mortgage underwrit
A property management company owned by the family of former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has agreed to pay a $3.25 million civil penalty and restitution to settle a 2019 lawsuit in Maryland over allegations of charging tenants illegal fees and failing to maintain properties, Attorney General Brian Frosh announced Friday. Frosh announced that his office's Consumer Protection Division has reached a settlement with Westminster Management, LLC, a New Jersey-based corporation, and the 25 companies that own or owned 17 residential communities managed by Westminster Management in Maryland.
The event attracted a few protesters, but was largely uneventful despite controversy
Kevin Hart is working to spread the knowledge that financial health is wealth.
When we first landed on the shores of The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, the kingdoms of Middle-earth were in a state of isolation. The Elves watched over Middle-earth, particularly the Southlanders, while Númenor thrived on the sea. But inside those kingdoms, resentment stirred. In the South, men detested their watchful eyes. Some would prefer the unblinking one of Sauron. And the Dwarves, for Durin’s part, felt abandoned by the Elves, who allowed their friendship to wither.
"Could this be any more precious?"
“We celebrate the rich heritage of the American story and the vibrancy of the American Dream..." the video says while showing footage of Volgograd
'The Breakfast Club' co-host's comments follow the recent death of PnB Rock.
Welcome to Yahoo News' Politics Briefing: Midterms Edition. Every week between now and Election Day, Yahoo News' team of political journalists will pull together everything you need to know about the November midterm elections. And it will all be in one place: your inbox.