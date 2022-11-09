Katie Hobbs speaks to Election night watch party attendees in Phoenix
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs speaks during an Election night watch party at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel on Nov. 8, 2022.
Brian Kemp wins rematch against Stacey Abrams for Georgia governor.
Katie Hobbs overpowered Kari Lake for most of the general election. However, polls show the gap began narrowing around the middle of August.
A new Democratic contender is facing off against a former assemblyman and car dealership owner for the open seat.
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has not explicitly committed to accepting the results, while her opponent, Katie Hobbs, will oversee the certification as the secretary of state.
Incumbent Republicans Lee Gabel and Myron Johnson re-elected
Polls closed in the state at 7 p.m. local time, or 9 p.m. EST.
The WNBA's all-time leading scorer says she's heartbroken over her temmate's ongoing confinement in Russia.
This technical problem is one giant snafu that will reverberate well past today. Never mind how well Maricopa County officials responded.
Republican Tiffany Smiley is seeking to oust U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, a Democratic stalwart who has gone from the upstart “mom in tennis” shoes to one of her party's most powerful officeholders in her nearly 30 years in the Senate. Smiley has repeatedly attacked Murray's tenure and stature in the Senate during the campaign as the pair argued over abortion, crime and inflation during the run-up to Tuesday's election. “She is the image of big government,” said Smiley, who is making her first run for public office.
First Street opens up its Risk Factor Pro online tool, usually reserved for big investors and real estate developers, for free use by any homeowner.
The contest was previously slated for a 3:25 Central kick.
U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday signaled they were unlikely to broadly prevent people who depend on federal assistance programs including Medicaid from suing when states violate their rights even as they weighed barring a narrower class of cases concerning nursing home care. The justices heard arguments in an appeal by Health and Hospital Corp of Marion County, an Indiana municipal corporation, of a lower court's ruling that let the family of Gorgi Talevski, a nursing home resident diagnosed with dementia, pursue a lawsuit claiming his rights were violated while at the facility. Public health advocates had raised alarms that the justices could use the case as a vehicle to overturn past precedents and leave tens of millions of people who receive coverage under the Medicaid health insurance program for low-income Americans powerless to sue to prevent states from denying benefits.
Karen Bass, a current member of the US House, is running against Rick Caruso, a billionaire real estate developer. Polls closed at 8 p.m. local time.
Ken Griffin, a GOP mega-donor, said it is time Republicans move on from former President Donald Trump. He said he likes Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for 2024, should be run for president.
Even as the US supreme court hears arguments on affirmative action in universities, India’s top court today (Nov. 7) upheld a 10% quota in government jobs and educational institutions for people from economically weak backgrounds.
Plunging into the free-agent pool, Aaron Judge’s actions will shape the course of the Yankees’ offseason and impact their future decision making.
The Senate was hanging on a knife’s edge Tuesday night as Democrats opened up early leads powered by a huge edge in mail-in and early vote tallies in Pennsylvania and Georgia, along with several other battleground states. Neither Democrats nor Republicans could claim victory as polls started closed across the country and vote-tallying continued slowly into the night in several swing states. ...
Republican state Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick had faced Democrat Alan Green in the race replace Nicole Galloway. Fitzpatrick has planned to audit school curriculum and eradicate certain subject material.
Will Ferrell and his wife Viveca Paulin have been married for over two decades
Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump's daughter with Marla Maples, is getting married this weekend at Mar-a-Lago to Michael Boulos.