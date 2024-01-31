Katie Valenzuela has a challenger for her Sacramento council seat. Who’s funding them?

Theresa Clift
Sacramento City Councilwoman Katie Valenzuela has said she wants to increase fees on developers who don’t build enough affordable units, and now developers are pouring money into her challenger’s campaign.

Bardis & Miry Development and its owners have pumped in roughly $28,000 to Phil Pluckebaum, mostly to an independent expenditure committee, separate from his campaign.

The cash has so far funded an over $8,000 billboard along J and 20th streets, erected last week, that reads in all-capital letters: “We need an effective council member. Phil Pluckebaum.” It’s also funded mailers to voters in the district, which will include the central city and East Sacramento.

After the expenses, Pluckebaum’s campaign still has $161,405 in cash on hand as ballots are about to hit mailboxes. An independent expenditure committee called “Neighbors 4 Phil Pluckebaum” has an additional $14,800 in cash on hand. A different independent expenditure committee run by the Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce has an unknown amount of cash on hand, and has raised 30,000, including $25,000 from Bardis and $5,000 from health care giant Centene, which operates the insurance provider HealthNet.

Valenzuela’s campaign has far less cash on hand at $17,273. But she has several high profile labor endorsements, including Sacramento Area Firefigters Local 522 and Sacramento Central Labor Council, which each contributed $6,800.

Valenzuela, who was elected in 2020, is a self-proclaimed Democratic socialist and the farthest left member. Pluckebaum, former Planning and Design Commission member, is a moderate Democrat.

The primary will be held March 5. If no candidate receives at least 50.01% of the vote, the winner will be determined in the Nov. 5 general election.

Who’s funding Phil Pluckebaum?

Developers

Bardis & Miry Development, its owners and LLCs: $2,900 to his campaign, $25,000 to an independent expenditure committee

John Vignocchi: $1,000

Hurley Construction: $2,000

Paul Petrovich: $4,850

15th and L (Ken Fahn): $1,500

Associated Builders and Contractors of Northern California: $6,800

Teichert: $2,050

Angelo Tsakopoulos: $2,050

Labor

Sacramento Building and Trades Council PAC: $1,000

Politicians

Jeff Harris, former councilman: $1,000

Steve Hansen, mayoral candidate and former councilman: $99

Other

California Apartment Association: $6,800

California Real Estate PAC: $5,500

Committee for Home Ownership, Sponsored by North State Building Industry Association: $6,800

Sacramento Area Policy Committee: $2,050

Sacramento Democratic Alliance: $2,050

Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce: $6,800

Sacramento Police Officers Association: $6,800

Centene (and its affiliate HealthNet): $5,000 to an independent expenditure committee

Who’s funding Councilwoman Katie Valenzuela?

Politicians

Councilwoman Mai Vang: $2,000

Councilwoman Caity Maple: $1,500

Flo Cofer, epidemiologist and mayoral candidate: $3,000

Roger Dickinson, council candidate and former assemblyman: $200

Dave Jones for Treasurer: $2,050

State Assemblyman Ash Kalra: $500

Labor

Local 1021: $2,050

Los Rios College Federation of Teachers: $2,000

Sacramento Area Firefighters Local 522: $6,800

California Nurses Association PAC: $6,000

National Union of Healthcare Workers: $1,000

Northern California Carpenters Regional Council: $6,800

Sacramento Central Labor Council: $6,800