Katie Valenzuela has a challenger for her Sacramento council seat. Who’s funding them?

Sacramento City Councilwoman Katie Valenzuela has said she wants to increase fees on developers who don’t build enough affordable units, and now developers are pouring money into her challenger’s campaign.

Bardis & Miry Development and its owners have pumped in roughly $28,000 to Phil Pluckebaum, mostly to an independent expenditure committee, separate from his campaign.

The cash has so far funded an over $8,000 billboard along J and 20th streets, erected last week, that reads in all-capital letters: “We need an effective council member. Phil Pluckebaum.” It’s also funded mailers to voters in the district, which will include the central city and East Sacramento.

After the expenses, Pluckebaum’s campaign still has $161,405 in cash on hand as ballots are about to hit mailboxes. An independent expenditure committee called “Neighbors 4 Phil Pluckebaum” has an additional $14,800 in cash on hand. A different independent expenditure committee run by the Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce has an unknown amount of cash on hand, and has raised 30,000, including $25,000 from Bardis and $5,000 from health care giant Centene, which operates the insurance provider HealthNet.

Valenzuela’s campaign has far less cash on hand at $17,273. But she has several high profile labor endorsements, including Sacramento Area Firefigters Local 522 and Sacramento Central Labor Council, which each contributed $6,800.

Valenzuela, who was elected in 2020, is a self-proclaimed Democratic socialist and the farthest left member. Pluckebaum, former Planning and Design Commission member, is a moderate Democrat.

The primary will be held March 5. If no candidate receives at least 50.01% of the vote, the winner will be determined in the Nov. 5 general election.

Who’s funding Phil Pluckebaum?

Developers

▪ Bardis & Miry Development, its owners and LLCs: $2,900 to his campaign, $25,000 to an independent expenditure committee

▪ John Vignocchi: $1,000

▪ Hurley Construction: $2,000

▪ Paul Petrovich: $4,850

▪ 15th and L (Ken Fahn): $1,500

▪ Associated Builders and Contractors of Northern California: $6,800

▪ Teichert: $2,050

▪ Angelo Tsakopoulos: $2,050

Labor

▪ Sacramento Building and Trades Council PAC: $1,000

Politicians

▪ Jeff Harris, former councilman: $1,000

▪ Steve Hansen, mayoral candidate and former councilman: $99

Other

▪ California Apartment Association: $6,800

▪ California Real Estate PAC: $5,500

▪ Committee for Home Ownership, Sponsored by North State Building Industry Association: $6,800

▪ Sacramento Area Policy Committee: $2,050

▪ Sacramento Democratic Alliance: $2,050

▪ Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce: $6,800

▪ Sacramento Police Officers Association: $6,800

▪ Centene (and its affiliate HealthNet): $5,000 to an independent expenditure committee

Who’s funding Councilwoman Katie Valenzuela?

Politicians

▪ Councilwoman Mai Vang: $2,000

▪ Councilwoman Caity Maple: $1,500

▪ Flo Cofer, epidemiologist and mayoral candidate: $3,000

▪ Roger Dickinson, council candidate and former assemblyman: $200

▪ Dave Jones for Treasurer: $2,050

▪ State Assemblyman Ash Kalra: $500

Labor

▪ Local 1021: $2,050

▪ Los Rios College Federation of Teachers: $2,000

▪ Sacramento Area Firefighters Local 522: $6,800

▪ California Nurses Association PAC: $6,000

▪ National Union of Healthcare Workers: $1,000

▪ Northern California Carpenters Regional Council: $6,800

▪ Sacramento Central Labor Council: $6,800