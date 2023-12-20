Katina Beard, Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center CEO, bridges health inequities

Katina Beard worked her way over 27 years from doing administrative work at the Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center to becoming its CEO.

The center has served uninsured, underinsured and low-income people in Nashville for 55 years.

The Matthew Walker Clinic serves 17,000 patients annually.

On this episode of the Tennessee Voices video podcast, Beard talked about her passion for bridging health care gaps.

Katina Beard

"Just because you have an insurance card doesn't mean you have access," she said.

Beard, who grew up in Chicago, said she would have been a patient of the center had she been raised in Nashville.

Tennessee is one of the 10 remaining of 50 states that has not expanded Medicaid to cover working-class patients.

The Walker center serves people with both primary care and dental care services regardless of their ability to pay.

The founder, Dr. Matthew Walker understood the factors that caused health inequities in society, Beard said.

