Katrina Brown, ex-Jacksonville City Council member, ends sentence after early prison release

Former Jacksonville City Council member Katrina Brown arrives at the federal courthouse for her sentencing in this 2020 photo.

Former Jacksonville City Council member Katrina Brown’s prison sentence for fraud is apparently ending this weekend — close to a year after she really left prison.

“Ms. Brown was released a few months ago,” defense attorney Curtis Fallgatter replied by email when a reporter asked about a federal Bureau of Prisons website saying she was scheduled for release on New Year’s Day.

Fallgatter, who represented Brown at her sentencing, later clarified that she had been on home confinement since February “due to her participation in some of the BOP programs.”

Brown, 42, was originally scheduled to be locked up until June 1, 2023 when she reported to Federal Correctional Institution-Coleman in Sumter County in January 2021 to begin serving a 33-month sentence.

From Coleman, she was assigned to an Orlando-area reentry field office, a type of facility that oversees people in halfway houses as well others on home confinement.

The field office didn’t respond to a reporter’s email asking about Brown’s release. A phone number for the office connected to a voicemail that was full.

Brown entered prison after being convicted in October 2019 of 37 criminal counts dominated by mail and wire fraud. The charges centered on payments she received from a small-business loan and a city grant to open a factory producing Jerome Brown BBQ Sauce, a staple of her family’s Northside restaurant, for retail sale.

The charges were not related to Brown’s role as a council member, but she and fellow council member Reggie Brown, who are not related, were suspended from office after they were indicted together in 2018.

Reggie Brown was released in January from FCI-Jesup in Wayne County, Ga.

He had returned to court since then to ask a federal judge to reconsider an order letting authorities seize his home to help settle a $411,000 obligation he faced because of his conviction. U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard rejected his request this month.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Ex-Jacksonville City Councilor Katrina Brown freed early from prison