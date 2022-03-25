From Katrina to COVID: The disasters that proved the US needed more emergency health care workers

Problems with the vital safety net of federal medical personnel have persisted for more than 15 years and across at least four presidents: Bush, Obama, Trump and Biden.

Calls to change the system began as early as Hurricane Katrina, which struck the Gulf Coast in 2005, and were renewed after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands in 2017.

Before the pandemic, plans were put in place to increase the number of workers in the system to more than 16,000, including about 10,300 clinical professionals who could provide medical care.

Again and again, however, the effort fell short.

Here's how federal emergency medical workers have responded to major disasters in recent years and how the government sought to boost hiring.

Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Rita

When Katrina devastated New Orleans, the Federal Emergency Management Agency deployed all of the National Disaster Medical System’s teams but “there were reports of overwhelmed field hospitals and triage centers, and urgent calls from hospitals for more medical personnel,” a September 2005 report from the Congressional Research Service found.

An investigative report prepared for the House Committee on Government Reform in December 2005 said that by the time Katrina hit, “NDMS had been severely degraded and was unprepared for this devastating national disaster. Despite the often-heroic efforts of team personnel, the medical response was hindered by poor planning, inept logistics oversight, deficient and delayed supplies, and failed or inadequate communications systems.”

A February 2007 report from the Office of the Inspector General said the U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, a group of government health care workers, deployed 2,119 of its 6,122 members to respond to Hurricanes Katrina and Rita that year, "but more officers – especially nurses, mental health professionals, and dentists – were needed.”

In early 2006, in response to recommendations from the Bush White House in a “lessons learned” from Katrina report, the Department of Health and Human Services announced it would take steps to “transform” itself, including increasing Commissioned Corps personnel to 6,600.

In further Katrina fallout, Congress passed a law in December 2006 moving the National Disaster Medical System out from under the Department of Homeland Security and under a new Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at HHS.

Affordable Care Act

President Barack Obama signed the Affordable Care Act into law in 2010. The legislation created a Ready Reserve Corps to augment the Commissioned Corps. It called for $17.5 million in annual funding. But the new law didn't give legal authority to make this happen and was silent on how Ready Reserve officers would be paid. The Ready Reserve was not created.

Ebola Outbreak

An inspector general report issued five years after the Ebola outbreak dinged the Commissioned Corps for its response in West Africa. “These Commissioned Corps personnel are capable of providing clinical care during a domestic emergency,” the report said (emphasis in report). “However, the Commissioned Corps was not staffed or prepared for an international response of this magnitude.

“In addition, the number of response personnel dwindled even more when qualified Commissioned Corps personnel working at other U.S. Government agencies became unavailable to HHS,” the report said. “Some of those agencies indicated that they would not fund Commissioned Corps salaries during the employees’ deployment to Africa. The agencies also felt that a temporary loss of Commissioned Corps personnel would have hindered their ability to accomplish their agencies’ missions."

Hurricanes Harvey, Maria and Irma

A federal watchdog report published two years after these hurricanes devastated the Caribbean two weeks apart found that the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, which runs the National Disaster Medical system, had "key deficiencies" in its leadership of the response and said HHS “remains unprepared to respond to future large-scale disasters if DOD is unavailable.”

Officials for the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response told the federal watchdog they did not have a contingency plan in the event it could not get help from the Department of Defense and that the agency only has enough people and supplies to handle two simultaneous events in the Continental U.S. for 30 days.

NDMS looks to expand

In February 2018, Congress gave HHS direct hiring authority allowing it to skip over some steps in a cumbersome federal hiring process, in order to expand the National Disaster Medical System quickly.

The plan was to raise the number of workers in the system to 6,290, including about 5,199 who would provide patient care.

Dr. Kevin Yeskey, who was involved in this effort, said “There were internal discussions about, ‘How far are we going to get?’ and ‘How can we keep pressure on the system to keep the hiring moving forward?’ We got to a point where there were weekly updates.”

When the hiring authority ended in November 2018, about 2,000 people were in the queue hoping to be hired, according to Dr. Robert Kadlec, former assistant secretary for preparedness and response under Trump.

Reform targets Commissioned Corps

Adm. Brett Giroir, who oversaw the Commissioned Corps at the time, said he entered into a dispute with President Donald Trump’s budget office, which wanted to eliminate the Corps.

“It was a fight for the Commissioned Corps’ life,” he said. “It was sort of over my dead body and over the dead body of the surgeon general that that was going to happen.”

The budget office eventually proposed to reduce the Commissioned Corps from about 6,500 members to 4,000 members, and create a Ready Reserve of 2,500. The plan said it would be cheaper to have civilians do the work, instead of commissioned military officers.

More expansions sought

In June 2019, HHS received a second direct hiring authority, according to a federal watchdog report. But the hiring for the National Disaster Medical System under the previous direct hiring authority still hadn’t finished, the watchdog report said.

Giroir told the Military Officers Association of America in December 2019 that he would like to expand the Commissioned Corps from about 6,100 to 7,500 or 7,700. He also said he’d like to have 2,500 in a Ready Reserve Corps.

The efforts of both the Commissioned Corps and NDMS were supposed to bring the total number of emergency workers to more than 16,000.

Early Coronavirus Pandemic

Trump signed the CARES Act package in response to the pandemic in March 2020. The new law fixed the Ready Reserve legislation, giving officers pay and benefits comparable to officers in the U.S. Army.

A federal watchdog report in June 2020 criticized the stalled effort to expand the ranks of emergency medical workers and said the assistant secretary for preparedness and response needs to develop a strategy to provide public health and medical services in case the Defense Department has limited capacity.

“The unprecedented scale of recent disasters highlights the need for further progress to build resilient capabilities to respond to disasters of increasing frequency and magnitude,” the report continued.

“For example, at the time of this report, (the Department of Health and Human Services) is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic nationwide and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted that the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season will be more active than usual.”

Biden administration

President Joe Biden issued a 200-page plan in January 2021 that outlined his administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, but the plan did not mention expanding the ranks of the National Disaster Medical System or the Commissioned Corps.

The Biden administration refused to say how many people are enrolled in the three pots of workers that sought expansion years ago. Administration officials told USA TODAY this month there are 4,000 people in the National Disaster Medical System, well below the 2018 goal the Trump administration set.

The current assistant secretary for preparedness and response, Dawn O'Connell, said in a statement that personnel from the National Disaster Medical System as well as the U.S. Public Health Service “have served as an emergency lifeline to hospitals by providing temporary relief to staff, adding bed capacity, decreasing wait times, and improving outcomes for patients.”

The federal budget for 2022, prepared in early 2021, said there were just under 6,400 people in the Commissioned Corps. There is very little public information about the Ready Reserve, but a Biden official, Rear Adm. Susan Ortega, said in a January 2022 newsletter that its first officers had started a training course in July.

