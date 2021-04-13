Katrina Lake to Step Away From Stitch Fix CEO Role

Adriana Lee
·3 min read

Stitch Fix has a different sort of “style shuffle” planned for its executive lineup: Founder and chief executive officer Katrina Lake will become executive chairperson effective Aug. 1, leaving the CEO reins to current president Elizabeth Spaulding, the company announced Tuesday.

Calling the transition “a significant milestone,” Stitch Fix emphasizes that Lake isn’t leaving the business behind. In fact, according to the announcement, “she will remain an employee with a focus on Stitch Fix’s social impact efforts, in particular the intersection between sustainability and technology in apparel retail,” which are areas of the business she feels passionately about.

More from WWD

She will also keep a hand in the business as it relates to the brand and merchandising partnerships, and she’s planning to stay connected with the leadership team. In an email to employees, the soon-to-be-former CEO said the transition has been in the works “for some time,” but didn’t cite a specific reason for her departure, other than that the timing seemed right.

In her message, the founder fondly recalled the past 10 years, waxing poetic about the company’s goal to help consumers look and feel their best. She also took the opportunity to convey confidence in her successor.

“When I met Elizabeth, I knew she was special and immediately saw the potential she had to create possibility for Stitch Fix,” Lake wrote. “Since joining us as president in January 2020, Elizabeth has made a broad and significant impact on our business. She leads most of our consumer-facing and technology teams, she has defined a compelling vision for our future and accelerated the next generation of our service.

“Now is the right time to usher in the next generation for Stitch Fix, for our business, our people and our clients,” she added.

Lake founded the business in 2011, when she was a Harvard Business School student, and in 2017, she became the youngest woman to take a company public. Since then, Stitch Fix has grown into a massive operation with 8,000 employees, annual revenue of $1.7 billion and nearly four million clients on two continents, thanks to its U.K. launch in 2019.

She has long acted as the face of the personal styling service, but over the past few years, her appearances as the head of Stitch Fix have become increasingly rare, aside from speaking at conferences or steering earnings calls.

Meanwhile, Spaulding, who joined the ranks 18 months ago, has been taking on an increasingly larger share of public-facing duties, especially after president and chief operating officer Mike Smith left last year. Smith, too, remains on the styling service’s board.

As a tech-savvy executive, Spaulding seems like a shoe-in to fill Lake’s shoes at the data-driven fashion retailer. Under Lake, the company established a much-publicized hybrid styling model that relies on both machines and humans, as well as unique approaches — like the “Style Shuffle” fashion game — to learn customers’ style preferences.

The company also developed a direct-buy model, and it hopes to expand on that, as well as other features like Fix Previews and Live Styling, along with other content-based initiatives.

“There might be other mediums [in which] you could interact with a stylist or even see stylist video content in the future,” Spaulding previously hinted to WWD. “It’s unclear whether that amounts to something like live-shopping features or perhaps integrated social-oriented video. But what’s certain is that the company is eager to explore ways to bring more customers into the fold.”

Already, Spaulding has been central to the company’s tech developments and platform features, and she will continue to drive them as CEO. She will also have new talents to rely on, as Stitch Fix just brought in Sharon Chiarella, a former Amazon vice president, as its new chief product officer in March.

With all the recent movements, it’s not clear if the executive shuffle is complete. But Lake’s departure certainly marks the biggest change yet.

Recommended Stories

  • Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $135.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.32% move from the prior day.

  • FuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    FuboTV Inc. (FUBO) closed at $21.24 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.52% move from the prior day.

  • Former 'Bachelor' lead Nick Viall met his new girlfriend after she slid into his DMs on Instagram

    Nick Viall told Insider that Natalie Joy's Instagram DM was "playful enough" and "didn't come across as weird."

  • Derek Chauvin trial: Use of force on George Floyd 'justified'

    An expert called by the defence says officer Derek Chauvin acted with "objective reasonableness".

  • Trump caught on audio mocking Michelle Obama’s looks to giggling GOP hierarchy at Mar-a-Lago

    Leaked recording from RNC fundraiser reveals ‘uproarious’ laughter from sponsors for ridicule of former first lady

  • Trump skewers FDA's Johnson & Johnson decision — then casually invents conspiracy theory blaming Pfizer

    Former President Donald Trump released a statement Tuesday criticizing the Food and Drug Administration's recommendation to pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, baselessly suggesting the decision was politically motivated. "The results of this vaccine have been extraordinary, but now it's [sic] reputation will be permanently challenged," Trump said. He then floated, without any evidence, that the FDA may have been playing favorites. "[The FDA] should not be able to do such damage for possibly political reasons, or maybe because their friends at Pfizer have suggested it," he said. He also didn't lose an opportunity to bring up his favorite subject: his loss in the 2020 presidential election, which he has blamed on everyone from the Supreme Court to other Republican politicians to the pharmaceutical companies that worked with his administration to craft a vaccine. "Remember, it was the FDA working with Pfizer, who announced the vaccine approval two days after the 2020 presidential election," he said in his Tuesday statement. He then finished off the statement by boasting about vaccine development under his administration, and called for the Johnson & Johnson shot to be back in action quickly. Former President Donald Trump comes out with a statement on J&J attacking the Biden administration for the pause and suggesting a conspiracy from Pfizer to do so pic.twitter.com/cnF2Ef7bjN — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) April 13, 2021 More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the sharkAmerica's foreign policy time bombs7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy

  • Facebook took down the official page of the small French town of Bitche, then restored it after being called out

    The page was taken down on March 19, per local media, so officials created a new one named after the town's postal code: Mairie 57230.

  • Pfizer is ramping up vaccine production and will meet its goal of 300 million doses two weeks early, its CEO said

    Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on Twitter that his company was ramping up production of the COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Queen will have to sit alone at Prince Philip's funeral because of strict Covid rules

    The Queen faces the prospect of having to sit on her own during the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral because of strict Covid rules, it has emerged. The law states that anyone attending a funeral must stay at least two metres apart from anyone who is not part of their household, meaning all members of the Royal family will have to spread out in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The Queen is not eligible to be in a support bubble because she does not live on her own, meaning the only person who could sit with her during the service would be a member of her Windsor Castle staff. The Duke’s private secretary, Brigadier Archie Miller-Bakewell, is expected to be one of the 30 mourners allowed at the ceremony, and as a member of “HMS Bubble” at Windsor may be the only attendee eligible by law to sit with the Queen.

  • Russia says troop buildup near Ukraine is a response to NATO

    Russia's defense minister said Tuesday that the country's massive military buildup in the west was part of readiness drills amid what he described as threats from NATO. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the maneuvers in western Russia that have worried neighboring Ukraine and brought warnings from NATO would last for another two weeks. Speaking at a meeting with the top military brass, Shoigu said the ongoing exercise was a response to what he claimed were continuous efforts by the United States and its NATO allies to beef up their forces near Russia's borders.

  • Mexico arrests 30 marines over disappearances in Tamaulipas

    The victims went missing in 2014 when the marines were deployed near the US border, officials say.

  • Companies that have containers on the Ever Given could have to help pay the up to $1 billion Egyptian authorities are demanding before the ship leaves the Suez Canal

    Three weeks after getting stuck, the Ever Given is still anchored in the Great Bitter Lake at the Suez Canal.

  • U.S. Senate confirms Biden nominee for No. 2 State Dept post

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed President Joe Biden's nominee Wendy Sherman to be deputy secretary of state, the number two position at the department. The Senate backed the nomination by 56-42, as a handful of Republicans joined Biden's fellow Democrats to vote in Sherman's favor. Sherman, 71, a foreign policy veteran, ran into Republican resistance because she helped negotiate the 2015 international nuclear agreement with Iran, which was fiercely opposed by Republicans as well as some Democrats.

  • A venomous snake — with no known antivenom — bites San Diego Zoo employee

    The snake involved was an African bush viper. There is no known antivenom for their bites.

  • The Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake in the back has returned to active duty without being disciplined or charged

    The shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, ignited state and nationwide protests in the summer.

  • St. Vincent seeks water, funds as volcano keeps erupting

    Leaders of volcano-wracked St. Vincent said Tuesday that water is running short as heavy ash contaminates supplies, and they estimated that the eastern Caribbean island will need hundreds of millions of dollars to recover from the eruption of La Soufriere. Between 16,000 to 20,000 people have been evacuated from the island’s northern region, where the exploding volcano is located, with more than 3,000 of them staying at more than 80 government shelters. “The volcano caught us with our pants down, and it’s very devastating,” he said.

  • Jennifer Jo Cobb set to become first woman in a NASCAR Cup race since Danica Patrick

    Cobb will be the first woman in a NASCAR Cup Series race since the 2018 Daytona 500.

  • Fox News Host Tries and Fails to Bait Jon Stewart Into Attacking Biden

    After decades of mercilessly “eviscerating” Fox News during his time as host of The Daily Show, Jon Stewart has made a surprising number of appearances on that network in years, almost exclusively to promote his activism around issues like medical benefits for 9/11 first responders and now veterans who were exposed to “burn pits” in Iraq and Afghanistan.The comedian remained dead serious on Tuesday when he joined Fox host Martha MacCallum to explain why he was in Washington lobbying for a bill that would provide aid to veterans who were impacted by that toxic exposure.“If a senator or a representative is unsure of the science, let’s go dig a 10-acre burn pit in their town, light it on fire with jet fuel and see how quickly the health effects come to the forefront,” Stewart said at one point, as the Fox host nodded along sympathetically.But before their time was up, MacCallum just couldn’t help but try to goad Stewart into playing into the Fox News narrative about the Biden administration’s proposed spending. “You know, you see the trillions that we’re talking about spending for a lot of different things right now, for COVID, for infrastructure,” she said. “How does that make you feel about what you’re pushing for here?”Instead of taking the bait, Stewart completely turned the argument back around, pointing out that the money it would take to handle the burn pit problem is “dwarfed” by these other concerns, essentially making it a no-brainer.“Listen, just even at the Pentagon, you’re talking about $750 billion, $800 billion a year,” he explained, adding that what he and his fellow advocates are asking for is a “fraction of that to implement the card and benefits that these folks have already earned.”“Very true,” MacCallum, replied before thanking Stewart for his work and inviting him to come back on Fox News when the time comes to promote his upcoming AppleTV+ show The Problem with Jon Stewart. He didn’t make any promises.Lewis Black Sounds Off on Trump, Jon Stewart, and Almost Getting Pushed Out of ‘The Daily Show’Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Queen Elizabeth returns to royal duties four days after her husband's death -PA Media

    The queen hosted a ceremony as the Earl Peel stepped down as Lord Chamberlain, the report added. Philip, who had been at the queen's side throughout her 69-year reign, died at Windsor Castle on Friday, aged 99. The Duke of Edinburgh, as he was officially known, married Elizabeth in 1947.

  • Top Kremlin Mouthpiece Warns of ‘Inevitable’ War With U.S. Over Another Ukraine Land Grab

    ALEXEY NIKOLSKYAll-out cyberwarfare, nation-wide forced blackouts, and the targeted disruption of internet services—for one of the Kremlin’s top propagandists, all of those tactics are fair game in what she describes as a fated war-to-come against the U.S.“War [with the U.S.] is inevitable,” declared Margarita Simonyan, editor in chief of the state-funded Russian media outlets RT and Sputnik, who believes the conflict will break out when, not if, Vladimir Putin moves to seize more territory from Ukraine.As Russia’s military buildup on Ukraine’s doorstep mounts, Kremlin loyalists have been urging for even more overt aggression and bloodshed in the campaign to annex Ukraine’s Donbas region. The only thing standing in the way, they say, is U.S. support for their beleaguered neighbor.NATO issued a statement on Wednesday demanding an end to Russia’s troop movements on the border with the disputed territory of Donbas in eastern Ukraine. It is the largest buildup of Russian troops since the annexation of Crimea in 2014. The U.S. underlined the statement this week by deploying two warships to the Black Sea.On Tuesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov threatened retaliation. “We warn the United States that it will be better for them to stay far away from Crimea and our Black Sea coast. It will be for their own good,” he said.The escalation was foreshadowed on state television’s Sunday Evening With Vladimir Soloviev over the weekend. Simonyan explained that it was time for Russia to gear up for a showdown against the U.S., and prophesized a kind of war driven by hacking, the forced disruption of internet access, the shutting down of power supplies, and an all-out offensive on U.S. infrastructure.“I do not believe that this will be a large-scale hot war, like World War II, and I do not believe that there will be a long Cold War. It will be a war of the third type: the cyberwar,” said Simonyan.She warned that—in this theoretical battle—the U.S. would plot to cut off the electricity of entire Russian cities. In turn, she speculated, Moscow would be able to force a blackout in Florida or New York’s Harlem at the flip of a switch.“In conventional war, we could defeat Ukraine in two days,” Simonyan said, “but it will be another kind of war. We’ll do it, and then [the U.S.] will respond by turning off power to [the Russian city] Voronezh,” she said.The top RT editor asserted that “[Russia] needs to be ready for this war, which is unavoidable, and of course it will start in Ukraine,” arguing that the Kremlin is “invincible where conventional war is concerned, but forget about conventional war... it will be a war of infrastructures, and here we have many vulnerabilities.”Her solution consists of Stalin-type measures to eliminate “vulnerabilities” in the run-up to another escalation, emphasizing the need for a hack-proof, government-controlled internet. “We still don’t have a sovereign internet, but God willing, we will,” she said.She wholeheartedly endorsed a suggestion from Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the ultranationalist leader of Russia’s Liberal Democratic Party, who argued that all of Russia’s opposition must be eliminated by May 1, 2021. With imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny on a hunger strike—and suffering from severe health ailments after being denied appropriate medical treatment—the Kremlin seems to be firmly set on that course.Simonyan argued that once Russia minimizes its vulnerabilities and renders Putin’s opposition powerless—which she argued could happen in a matter of months—the Kremlin will finally be ready to annex Ukraine’s eastern region.“I’ve been agitating and even demanding that we take Donbas. We need to patch up our vulnerabilities as fast as we can, and then we can do whatever we want,” she boldly proclaimed. The host, Vladimir Soloviev, wholeheartedly agreed: “We only lose if we do nothing.” He argued that by absorbing parts of Ukraine—or the entire country—Russia would be able to remove the zone of American influence further away from its borders.As one of the Kremlin’s most valued propagandists, Margarita Simonyan is notoriously close to the Russian president and has received multiple awards directly from Putin. After accepting one such award in 2019, Simonyan thanked Putin “for the most important reward in life… this honor to serve one’s Motherland.”Her “service” has involved RT and Sputnik-driven disinformation operations aimed at influencing the 2016 U.S. presidential election, which she often boasts about by pointing to the inclusion of her name in various U.S. intelligence reports.Russia’s recent cyberspace activities seem to serve as good practice for the “inevitable war” foreshadowed by Simonyan.Last year, six Russian intelligence officers were criminally charged by the U.S. for using the world’s most destructive malware to force blackouts in Ukraine and damage the critical infrastructure of multiple countries, which caused nearly $1 billion in losses. On Monday, hackers operating from Russia targeted France’s homeschooling platform.The Kremlin is prepared to intensify its offensive against the West but fears the retaliation that would follow. The idea of a bulletproof “sovereign internet”—completely under government control within Russian borders—is already on the books, with Moscow having introduced the idea as a preventive measure against retaliatory hacking attempts from other nations.Simonyan argued that Russia will surely be able to exploit the U.S.’s “catastrophic” educational standards, and referred to American military analysts and specialists as incompetent and stupid. She heartily laughed about news that more than 200,000 U.S. service members experienced hearing loss due to defective earplugs.“We can never come to any agreements with [Americans],” Simonyan said, arguing that instead, Russia can just as easily defeat the U.S. in a cyberspace war.She added, mockingly, “We don’t even need the nukes.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.