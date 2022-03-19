Katrina Robinson sentenced to one year supervised release, no prison time

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Katherine Burgess, Memphis Commercial Appeal
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Katrina Robinson
    American politician
Former state Sen. Katrina Robinson leaves the Odell Horton Federal Building on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Memphis after receiving a sentence of time served and&#xa0;one year of supervised release. Robinson was found guilty of two counts of wire fraud in a jury trial&#xa0;in September 2021.
Former state Sen. Katrina Robinson leaves the Odell Horton Federal Building on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Memphis after receiving a sentence of time served and one year of supervised release. Robinson was found guilty of two counts of wire fraud in a jury trial in September 2021.

Former state Sen. Katrina Robinson was sentenced Friday to a sentence of time served — meaning no prison time — and one year of supervised release for the two counts of wire fraud for which she was found guilty of in a jury trial in September 2021.

U.S. District Judge Sheryl Lipman made the decision after a lengthy hearing Friday, saying several factors went into determining that Robinson should not spend any time in prison.

Those factors included the "very significant" loss that Robinson had already endured, including the loss of her position as senator, the potential loss of her nursing license and the loss of her finances.

However, Lipman also made the determination that Robinson perjured herself during her trial, something weighed in enhancement of the sentence.

Related: Tennessee state Sen. Katrina Robinson found guilty in federal fraud trial

Related: Tennessee Senate expels Sen. Katrina Robinson from legislature, a first for the chamber

Related: Tennessee Senate expels Sen. Katrina Robinson from legislature, a first for the chamber

Former state Sen. Katrina Robinson leaves the Odell Horton Federal Building on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Memphis after receiving a sentence of time served and&#xa0;one year of supervised release. Robinson was found guilty of two counts of wire fraud in a jury trial&#xa0;in September 2021.
Former state Sen. Katrina Robinson leaves the Odell Horton Federal Building on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Memphis after receiving a sentence of time served and one year of supervised release. Robinson was found guilty of two counts of wire fraud in a jury trial in September 2021.

Attorneys for the prosecution Friday asked for a sentence of 10 months, the maximum recommended under guidelines based on the offense level, criminal history and with two points added for obstruction of justice. In pre-sentencing documents filed earlier, they had sought to obtain a 30-month (2.5 years) sentence for the former senator followed by one year of supervised release. They also requested criminal forfeiture.

Asset forfeiture will be considered by the judge at a future date.

Robinson's attorneys had requested a sentence of probation only.

Robinson, 41, was initially accused by the government of misusing $600,000 in federal funding meant for scholarships at the nursing school she owned. Instead, prosecutors said, some of the federal funding was used for personal expenses associated with Robinson's wedding, a Jeep for her daughter, designer handbags and other items.

At trial, Lipman granted a motion from the defense to acquit Robinson on 15 of 20 federal charges of fraud and embezzlement.

After the jury found Robinson guilty of four of five counts of fraud, Lipman would go on to acquit Robinson of two of those counts, leaving her charged with improperly using Health Resources and Services Administration grant funds to pay for two personal expenditures related to her wedding in furtherance of a scheme to defraud HRSA. One was to a caterer, the other to a makeup artist. The expenses totaled less than $3,500.

In February, Robinson was expelled from her seat in the state senate in a 27-5 vote, a move she decried as racist and misogynistic and a "procedural lynching." It was the first such expulsion in the history of the Tennessee Senate.

Robinson had asked a Senate ethics committee to delay its vote until after her final sentencing in March, saying she would resign following the final sentencing if she was still in office.

London Lamar, who formerly represented Tennessee House District 91, was appointed earlier this month as interim senator filling the seat representing Senate District 33.

This story will be updated.

Katherine Burgess covers county government and religion. She can be reached at katherine.burgess@commercialappeal.com, 901-529-2799 or followed on Twitter @kathsburgess.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Katrina Robinson sentenced to one year supervised release, no prison time

Recommended Stories

  • Husband suffocated wife using plastic bag in Greenville County home, arrest warrant says

    A woman was found dead at her home Friday, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. Her husband has been accused of suffocating her.

  • Illegal $30K donation plot outlined at congressman's trial

    A close friend and supporter of a Nebraska congressman told a federal jury Friday that he acted as a middleman in a plot that funneled $30,000 from a Nigerian-born billionaire to the Republican lawmaker’s reelection campaign through straw donors. On the third day of Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s trial in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, Toufic Baaklini said that he received the cash from the son of businessman Gilbert Chagoury, the source of the funds. Baaklini is a central figure in the case in which the nine-term congressman faces charges that he lied to and misled federal investigators about the illegal contributions, which he denies.

  • Feds: Guard lied in probe of gun found at NYC federal jail

    A federal correctional officer was arrested Friday for lying to investigators after a loaded gun was found in an inmate's cell at a federal jail in New York City — the same troubled lockup where financier Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in 2019. Greg McKenzie, a guard at the since-shuttered Metropolitan Correctional Center, used a prepaid cellphone to communicate with the inmate and the inmate's wife prior to the gun's discovery in March 2020, but denied doing so when federal agents interviewed him about it last year, prosecutors said. McKenzie was released on $200,000 bond following his arraignment in Manhattan federal court and must seek court approval to travel outside of Connecticut and the New York City area.

  • Casey Clausen, members of 2001 Vols’ football give Tennessee-Michigan score predictions

    NCAA Tournament: Casey Clausen, members of 2001 Vols' football give Tennessee-Michigan basketball game score predictions

  • A green island turns red: Madagascans struggle through long drought

    With precious few trees left to slow the wind in this once fertile corner of southern Madagascar, red sand is blowing everywhere: onto fields, villages and roads, and into the eyes of children waiting for food aid parcels. Four years of drought, the worst in decades, along with deforestation caused by people burning or cutting down trees to make charcoal or to open up land for farming, have transformed the area into a dust bowl. More than a million people in southern Madagascar currently need food handouts from the WFP, a United Nations agency.

  • Oligarchs drop defamation lawsuit over Trump-Russia dossier

    Three Russian oligarchs who said their reputations were smeared by a dossier of opposition research examining Donald Trump's ties to Russia have agreed to dismiss their defamation lawsuit, according to a notice filed in federal court on Friday. Businessmen Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven and German Khan sued Fusion GPS, a research and intelligence firm, and one of its founders, Glenn Simpson, in 2017.

  • Top U.S. House Republican slams party hardliner over Zelenskiy 'thug' comment

    The top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Friday that Republican Representative Madison Cawthorn was wrong to call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy a "thug" during a meeting with his North Carolina constituents. But Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who hopes to become House speaker next year if Republicans retake the majority, said he was still backing Cawthorn in the Nov. 8 midterm election. Cawthorn, a 26-year-old hard-line conservative and staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, is one of several Republicans who have come under fire since Russia's invasion of Ukraine for comments seen as supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin or attacking Ukraine.

  • South Carolina says it's ready for firing squad executions

    South Carolina is ready to carry out executions by firing squad, the state's Department of Corrections said Friday.State officials renovated the Capital Punishment Facility at Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia "to include the capacity to perform an execution by firing squad," according to a release.The state spent $53,000 on the renovations and is now "ready to carry out an order of execution by firing squad if the inmate chooses...

  • Garcelle Beauvais Is ‘Coming In Hot’ In Plum Colored Gown For ‘RHOBH’ Season 12

    Garcelle Beauvais is gearing up for the next season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and just shared a gorgeous BTS video of her opening for the upcoming season.

  • The S&P Experienced a Death Cross. Here’s the Bright Side.

    The market benchmark saw its 50-day moving average fall below its 200 average. That “death cross” tell us that there’s something awry in the markets. But it also could be a long-term buy signal.

  • Rally around Putin to save Russia, Gazprom chief Miller says

    After the West slapped sanctions on Russia for the invasion of Ukraine, Putin said that the United States had declared economic war and was plotting to rip apart Russia in an attempt to enforce its global hegemony. Alexei Miller, the head of Gazprom, said there were many examples of failed attempts to break Russia so people should be alert to destructive attempts to sow discord that might split the Russian people.

  • Chris Watts' Mistress Shares Last Text He Sent Her After the Murder of His Wife and Kids

    In a newly surfaced video of Nichol Kessinger's interview with the police, she revealed the text that now-convicted murderer Chris Watts sent her shortly after killing his family.

  • 'Orbeez Challenge': Video shows Florida Amazon driver, mother and child being shot at

    Law enforcement agencies in Central Florida have put out a warning about a social media trend: the Orbeez Challenge. Multiple police department and sheriff's offices have been receiving reports of people hit by Orbeez gel beads fired from toy blaster guns.

  • Black man grabbing tea from car shot by New Jersey police and paralyzed, lawsuit says

    Jajuan R. Henderson, 29, was unarmed and grabbing an iced tea before he was paralyzed by Trenton police on Feb. 12, a lawsuit alleges.

  • Child Q Is What Happens When Black Girls Are Robbed Of Their Youth

    Warning: The following contains graphic details which some readers may find upsetting. This week, a report published by Hackney Council revealed that in 2020 a 15-year-old Black girl at a Hackney secondary school was strip-searched while on her period, over unfounded suspicions she was in possession of cannabis. The young girl was made to bend over naked, spread her legs and use her hands to spread her buttocks while coughing — this was done on the basis she “smelt of cannabis.” Two female polic

  • IE coach arrested for alleged sex assault on 14-year-old girl

    Redlands police arrested a local youth soccer coach, caught allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in the back of his car.

  • 79-year-old man arrested in child porn case after computer repair store finds images

    The investigation began March 11 when a computer repair store notified police it had found indecent photographs of children, the news release said.

  • ‘Belligerently Drunk’ Ex-Roommate Admitted to Murdering College Student, Cops Say

    Police handout / courtesy Anna KnutsonFor nearly 15 years, Anita Knutson’s family anxiously waited for North Dakota authorities to identify a suspect in the brutal murder of the 18-year-old Minot State University student inside her off-campus apartment.That day finally arrived this week with the arrest of 34-year-old Nichole Rice, who was Knutson’s roommate and had previously told police she was out of town at her parents’ house at the time of the June 2007 murder. In a probable-cause affidavit

  • Police investigate murder-suicide involving son, father

    Police are investigating a murder-suicide that started in the parking lot of the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie. Police said a son shot and killed his father, left the scene and then turned the gun on himself.

  • What is the ‘Orbeez challenge’? Florida cops warn about dangerous social media trend

    Don’t even think about it.