Katrina Robinson sentenced to one year supervised release, no prison time

Former state Sen. Katrina Robinson leaves the Odell Horton Federal Building on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Memphis after receiving a sentence of time served and one year of supervised release. Robinson was found guilty of two counts of wire fraud in a jury trial in September 2021.

Former state Sen. Katrina Robinson was sentenced Friday to a sentence of time served — meaning no prison time — and one year of supervised release for the two counts of wire fraud for which she was found guilty of in a jury trial in September 2021.

U.S. District Judge Sheryl Lipman made the decision after a lengthy hearing Friday, saying several factors went into determining that Robinson should not spend any time in prison.

Those factors included the "very significant" loss that Robinson had already endured, including the loss of her position as senator, the potential loss of her nursing license and the loss of her finances.

However, Lipman also made the determination that Robinson perjured herself during her trial, something weighed in enhancement of the sentence.

Attorneys for the prosecution Friday asked for a sentence of 10 months, the maximum recommended under guidelines based on the offense level, criminal history and with two points added for obstruction of justice. In pre-sentencing documents filed earlier, they had sought to obtain a 30-month (2.5 years) sentence for the former senator followed by one year of supervised release. They also requested criminal forfeiture.

Asset forfeiture will be considered by the judge at a future date.

Robinson's attorneys had requested a sentence of probation only.

Robinson, 41, was initially accused by the government of misusing $600,000 in federal funding meant for scholarships at the nursing school she owned. Instead, prosecutors said, some of the federal funding was used for personal expenses associated with Robinson's wedding, a Jeep for her daughter, designer handbags and other items.

At trial, Lipman granted a motion from the defense to acquit Robinson on 15 of 20 federal charges of fraud and embezzlement.

After the jury found Robinson guilty of four of five counts of fraud, Lipman would go on to acquit Robinson of two of those counts, leaving her charged with improperly using Health Resources and Services Administration grant funds to pay for two personal expenditures related to her wedding in furtherance of a scheme to defraud HRSA. One was to a caterer, the other to a makeup artist. The expenses totaled less than $3,500.

In February, Robinson was expelled from her seat in the state senate in a 27-5 vote, a move she decried as racist and misogynistic and a "procedural lynching." It was the first such expulsion in the history of the Tennessee Senate.

Robinson had asked a Senate ethics committee to delay its vote until after her final sentencing in March, saying she would resign following the final sentencing if she was still in office.

London Lamar, who formerly represented Tennessee House District 91, was appointed earlier this month as interim senator filling the seat representing Senate District 33.

