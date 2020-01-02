Katy Perry admits that from 2017-2018, she 'did not want to get out of bed' originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Katy Perry is very into self-help -- especially transcendental meditation -- but now she's talking about what it was that spurred her to take care of herself emotionally.

In a new interview with Vogue India, Perry revealed that from 2017-2018, she "became depressed and I did not want to get out of bed."

"In the past, I had been able to overcome it, but this time something happened that made me fall down too many flights of stairs. I had to really go on a mental health journey," the singer admitted.

"I’ve gone to therapy, been through the Hoffman Process, done plant medicine ... And I have a partner who is also all about finding a balance," she told the magazine.

According to Perry, her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, is "on a spiritual journey of his own," and is "an anchor who holds me down, and he’s very real."

"He’s not the number-one fan of Katy Perry, but he’s the number-one fan of Katheryn Hudson," Perry explained, referring to her birth name.

"Orlando is like a sage. When we first met, he said we would pull the poison out of each other, and we really do. It’s exhausting, but we really hold each other accountable. I’ve never had a partner who was willing to go on an emotional and spiritual journey like Orlando," she gushed to the outlet. "It’s challenging, because you’re facing all the things you don’t like about yourself. It’s like a never-ending cleanse."

Now, at age 35, the singer says she's setting new goals: She wants a big family and, she says, "I want to be involved in environmental companies, I want to go back to school [to study psychology and philosophy] and I want to influence good people to run for office."

Vogue India is on stands Jan. 6.