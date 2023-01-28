Katy Perry said she declined to work with Billie Eilish because she thought her song 'Ocean Eyes' was boring: 'Huge mistake'

Katy Perry at the CMA Awards on November 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee; Billie Eilish at the EMA Awards Gala on October 8, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images

Katy Perry said she declined to work with Billie Eilish after hearing her song "Ocean Eyes."

In a TikTok of Perry shared by 102.7 KIIS FM Friday, Perry said she thought the tune was "boring."

She called the decision a "huge mistake" and joked that she didn't want the internet to find out.

Katy Perry said she made the "huge mistake" of declining to work with Billie Eilish because she thought her first song "Ocean Eyes" was boring.

In a TikTok of Perry shared by Los Angeles radio station 102.7 KIIS FM on Friday, Perry appeared to be speaking to an audience when she shared a story about hearing Eilish's music for the first time, per People. The "Roar" singer said she was sent an email about a new artist for Perry's record label Unsub Records.

"It was a song called 'Ocean Eyes' and it was just a blonde girl and I was like 'Meh, boring.'" Perry said, widening her eyes. "Big mistake. Huge mistake."

She also joked, "Don't let this hit the internet."

Some commenters noted that they were happy Perry turned down the opportunity because it gave Eilish the chance to develop her music on her own.

"Katy would've made Billie a little too pop so she was better off lol," one user wrote.

Billie Eilish performs at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA

Eilish first gained attention in 2015 when she released "Ocean Eyes," which was written and produced by her brother Finneas O'Connell, on SoundCloud, according to Vox. She has since gone on to achieve global fame and received numerous accolades, including seven Grammy Awards.

It appears there's no bad blood between the two musicians. Perry made an appearance in Eilish's 2021 documentary "The World's a Little Blurry," bringing her husband, actor Orlando Bloom, with her to meet Eilish at Coachella in 2019.

Even though Bloom gave Eilish and hug and gushed about her song "Bad Guy," Eilish had to ask her brother who Bloom was. After realizing who the actor was and looking at photos of him in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise, Eilish hugged Bloom again before going onstage.

"You don't even understand, my 9-year-old self, bro," Eilish said. "You're a f---ing, I don't even know! Oh, my lord. Thank you for everything you do."

