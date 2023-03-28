Katy Perry says she made a pact with Orlando Bloom to avoid alcohol together for 3 months: 'I've been sober for 5 weeks'

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom met in 2016 and were on and off until they got engaged in 2019. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Katy Perry made a three-month sobriety pact with her partner Orlando Bloom.

The "American Idol" judge revealed earlier this week she's five weeks sober.

Perry and Bloom have previously discussed the blessings and challenges of their relationship.

Nothing will stop Katy Perry on her road to sobriety.

The "American Idol" judge revealed earlier this week at a cocktail event in New York City that she made a three-month pact with partner Orlando Bloom to avoid drinking.

"I've been sober for five weeks today… I've been doing a pact with my partner and I want to quit," Perry told People.

Fellow "American Idol" judge Luke Bryan, who also attended the event, asked if she meant to follow through with her promise.

"No, girl! I can't cave," she said. "I made a promise. Three months."

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend Variety's Power of Women on September 30, 2021. Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Lifetime

Perry was able to drink at the event since the bar was stocked with De Soi, the musician's line of non-alcoholic apéritifs she cofounded with Morgan McLachlan and launched in early 2022. While many beverage companies rely on synthetic ingredients, De Soi uses fruit juices, herbs, and mushrooms for flavor.

Perry and Bloom got engaged in February 2019 after three years of dating. They welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, more than a year later.

The couple has been pretty open about the blessings and challenges they encounter in their relationship.

Perry, for her part, has said they hold each other accountable, describing Bloom as a partner who was willing to go on an emotional and spiritual journey — "a never-ending cleanse."

"I have a partner who is also all about finding a balance—Orlando, who is on a spiritual journey of his own," Perry told Vogue in January 2020. "He's an anchor who holds me down, and he's very real. He's not the number one fan of Katy Perry, but he's the number one fan of Katheryn Hudson."

