Beyoncé welcomed Katy Perry to the world of motherhood with an impressive gift from one pop superstar mom to another.

On her Instagram Stories, the "Firework" singer showed off a beautiful white floral arrangement with an accompanying card that read, "Congratulations on the new addition to your family -- Beyoncé."

Perry added the words "ily beyoncé" to the picture.

PHOTO: A bouquet of flowers gifted to Katy Perry by Beyonce is seen in an image posted by Perry in her Instagram story on Aug. 1, 2020. (katyperry/Instagram)

The 35-year-old also showed off a gift that's partly for her first child, daughter Daisy Dove, and partly for her and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom: an adorable unicorn robe wrapped around a bottle of champagne from fellow "American Idol" judge Lionel Richie.

"thank you uncle @lionelrichie and auntie @lisaparigi," the "Teenage Dream" singer wrote, referring to the legendary singer and his current girlfriend.

PHOTO: A bottle of champagne gifted to Katy Perry by Lionel Ritchie is seen in an image posted by Perry in her Instagram story on Aug. 1, 2020. (katyperry/Instagram)

Coincidentally, there's a song on Perry's new album, "Smile," called "Champagne Problems."

Katy Perry shows off baby gifts from Beyonce and 'uncle' Lionel Richie originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com