Beyoncé welcomed Katy Perry to the world of motherhood with an impressive gift from one pop superstar mom to another.
On her Instagram Stories, the "Firework" singer showed off a beautiful white floral arrangement with an accompanying card that read, "Congratulations on the new addition to your family -- Beyoncé."
Perry added the words "ily beyoncé" to the picture.
The 35-year-old also showed off a gift that's partly for her first child, daughter Daisy Dove, and partly for her and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom: an adorable unicorn robe wrapped around a bottle of champagne from fellow "American Idol" judge Lionel Richie.
"thank you uncle @lionelrichie and auntie @lisaparigi," the "Teenage Dream" singer wrote, referring to the legendary singer and his current girlfriend.
Coincidentally, there's a song on Perry's new album, "Smile," called "Champagne Problems."
Katy Perry shows off baby gifts from Beyonce and 'uncle' Lionel Richie originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com