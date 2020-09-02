    Advertisement

    Katy Perry shows off baby gifts from Beyonce and 'uncle' Lionel Richie

    ANDREA DRESDALE

    Beyoncé welcomed Katy Perry to the world of motherhood with an impressive gift from one pop superstar mom to another.

    On her Instagram Stories, the "Firework" singer showed off a beautiful white floral arrangement with an accompanying card that read, "Congratulations on the new addition to your family -- Beyoncé."

    Perry added the words "ily beyoncé" to the picture.

    PHOTO: A bouquet of flowers gifted to Katy Perry by Beyonce is seen in an image posted by Perry in her Instagram story on Aug. 1, 2020. (katyperry/Instagram)
    The 35-year-old also showed off a gift that's partly for her first child, daughter Daisy Dove, and partly for her and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom: an adorable unicorn robe wrapped around a bottle of champagne from fellow "American Idol" judge Lionel Richie.

    "thank you uncle @lionelrichie and auntie @lisaparigi," the "Teenage Dream" singer wrote, referring to the legendary singer and his current girlfriend.

    PHOTO: A bottle of champagne gifted to Katy Perry by Lionel Ritchie is seen in an image posted by Perry in her Instagram story on Aug. 1, 2020. (katyperry/Instagram)
    Coincidentally, there's a song on Perry's new album, "Smile," called "Champagne Problems."

