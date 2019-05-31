Katy Perry unveils '70s-inspired music video for 'Never Really Over'

"Never Really Over" chronicles the end of a relationship, probing the mix of emotions that come with a breakup.

"Just because it's over doesn't mean it's really over/And if I think it over, maybe you'll be coming over again/And I'll have to get over you all over again," sings Perry over a catchy beat.

"All of our relationships -- from first love, through failed love, to great love -- all become a part of you, so that none are ever really over, and once you accept both the dark and the light, you may find that the darkness brought you to the light," explained the singer in a statement about her latest single.

Katy Perry also released an accompanying music video, directed by visual artist Philippa Price. The colorful visual follows her heart-mending journey, getting acupuncture and doing yoga in the middle of a field.

Ahead of the release, Katy Perry held an intimate Q&A with fans at YouTube's headquarters in Los Angeles. She discussed the inspiration behind the new-age music video.

"I would say that (in) this video, things that I'm touching on are kind of (out of) a time like the age of Aquarius, new age, esoteric, California, healing, hippie, medicinal -- all of those key words!" she said.

Answering a fan's question about her creative process in developing new albums, Perry revealed that "Never Really Over" does not announce any upcoming new album.

"Everybody's going to say, ‘Where is Katy's sixth?' That is like an inside fan joke, because Katy 5 has yet to actually be realized. You know, it's amazing the time we live in. I think there are less rules about how you have to release music, and what we're finding is that people just want music out," she pointed out.

"Never Really Over" is Katy Perry's first solo single since "Bon Appétit," featured in the album of the same name. The track also marks her second collaboration with electronic producer Zedd, following their joint track "365."

