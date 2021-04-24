Kauai man, 60, arrested on suspicion of first-degree promotion of a dangerous drug

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser
·1 min read

Apr. 24—Kauai police arrested a 60-year-old Lawai man on Thursday after finding drugs and $12, 578 in cash at his home.

The vice section executed a search warrant at the man's house and recovered the cash along with 93.2 grams of methamphetamine and 3.2 grams of marijuana and cocaine residue.

The 60-year-old was arrested on suspicion of first-degree promotion of a dangerous drug. He was released on $20, 000 bail.

Two women, 50 and 44, were also arrested on suspicion of third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug. They were released pending investigation.

