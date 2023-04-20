Kauai man convicted of murder a decade ago is found guilty again

Apr. 20—A Kauai Circuit Court jury found a 36-year-old Anahola man guilty Tuesday of first-and second-degree murder and related crimes in the 2010 shooting death of Aureo Moore, Kauai Prosecutor Rebecca Like announced Tuesday.

A Kauai Circuit Court jury found a 36-year-old Anahola man guilty Tuesday of first-and second-degree murder and related crimes in the 2010 shooting death of Aureo Moore, Kauai Prosecutor Rebecca Like announced Tuesday.

This was the second time Vicente Hilario has been convicted of the same crimes. The first was in 2013.

Hilario also was convicted of intimidating a witness, retaliating against a witness and bribery of a witness.

The jury reached a verdict on the third day of deliberations of a trial that started Feb. 27, the Kauai Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Hilario faces life imprisonment without the possibility of parole when he is sentenced May 4.

Moore had accused Hila ­rio and his friend Kyle Akau of robbing him of pills in August 2010. Hilario wanted to prevent Moore from testifying against him in the robbery trial, so he lured Moore on Dec. 17, 2010, to the lookout above Anahola Beach Park, and shot him there six times.

Hilario was convicted in March 2013 for the same incident, but the Intermediate Court of Appeals remanded the case back to the lower court.

The appeals court found Hilario was denied the right to meaningfully participate in his defense when he was not allowed to approach the bench during jury selection.

Hilario has been in custody since his Dec. 17, 2010, arrest.

"We are grateful to the hardworking men and women of the Kauai Police Department for their thorough investigation and devotion to finding justice for Aureo Moore in this case, " Like said.