Kauai police charge man with negligent homicide in highway collision

Apr. 22—Kauai police have arrested Thomas Castro of Anahola following a collision on Kuhio Highway Friday that resulted in the death of a woman.

Castro, 47, turned himself in to the Kauai Police Department on Wednesday.

Police said Castro was driving a white Chevrolet pickup truck heading southbound on the highway at about 12 :39 p.m. Friday when he struck another pickup truck as it was turning near mile marker 15.

The other pickup that was struck then collided with a Ford vehicle heading northbound.

Castro's truck continued on the shoulder of the highway and struck a Chevrolet convertible. The suspect fled the scene, police said.

As a result of the collisions, a 79-year-old woman was taken to Wilcox Medical Center in critical condition, and later transferred to Oahu for further treatment. A 59-year-old woman who was a passenger in one of the vehicles was also taken to Wilcox and succumbed to her injuries the following day, police said.

Castro has been charged with negligent homicide, negligent injury, collisions involving death or bodily injury, and inattention to driving.

Both lanes of Kuhio Highway were closed for three hours following the collision on Friday.