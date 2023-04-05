Kauai police investigate break-in at Lihue wastewater plant

Apr. 5—Kauai police are investigating a break-in at the Lihue wastewater treatment plant, where thieves stole a Kauai County truck, tools and personal items.

The Kauai Police Department said wastewater personnel discovered the entrance to the plant destroyed at around 4:45 a.m. today. The front gate had been rammed through, and a Ford F-250 truck along with "miscellaneous tools and personal items" had been stolen.

At around 8:45 a.m., the stolen truck was located at a parking lot at a business parking lot in the Lihue area with "significant damage" to the front end.

The estimated value of the stolen equipment and damages to the plant is over $35,000, KPD said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact KPD's dispatch at 808-241-1711. Anonymous tipsters can call CrimeStoppers Kauai at 808-246-8300 or via www.cskauai.org.