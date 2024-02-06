Kauai police investigating burned body as a homicide

Feb. 6—Kauai police have opened a homicide investigation about three weeks after an unidentified body was found in a burned vehicle in Anahola.

At about 3 a.m. on Jan. 12, firefighters responded to a report of a vehicle fire at Anahola Beach Park.

After the fire was fully extinguished, police discovered a body inside and began an investigation. An autopsy was ordered to identify the decedent and determine the cause of death, and the case has now been reclassified as a homicide.

Police are not releasing the identity of the decedent because the case is still under investigation.

"The community's assistance is crucial in this type of investigation," said Kennison Nagahisa, acting captain of KPD's Investigative Services Bureau, in a news release. "In order to hold those responsible accountable for their actions and ensure justice is served, we need the community's cooperation. We ask anyone with information to please come forward and help bring closure to this case."

Anyone with information is urged to call KPD Dispatch at 808-241-1711. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers Kauai at 808-246-8300 or cskauai.org or the P3 Tips app.

No further information was provided.