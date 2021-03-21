Kauai police raid smoke shops; make arrests, seize marijuana, THC products, cash

Mar. 21—Kauai police arrested three people after finding marijuana, vape products containing THC and "medicated " edibles in their smoke shops.

Kauai Police Department's Vice Section officers, armed with a search warrant, raided at noon Wednesday the Garden Isle CBD Smoke Shop in Kawaihau District. They seized more than two pounds of marijuana, numerous amounts of vape cartridges labeled with more than 80 % THC, "medicated " edibles, several pounds of green vegetable matter to be tested for THC, and $5, 858 in cash.

Police arrested 58-year-old Henry Long of Kealia on suspicion of second-degree commercial promotion of marijuana. He was released after posting $5, 000 bail.

A 30-year-old Kealia woman was also arrested on suspicion of second-degree commercial promotion of marijuana, but was released pending investigation.

The vice section also executed a search warrant at the same time the Ohana Smoke Shop in Lihue, seizing more than two pounds of marijuana, 61.2 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and a large amount of vape cartridges labeled with over 80 % THC, THC edibles and $15, 972 in cash.

Chad Yazawa, 32, was arrested for second-degree commercial promotion of marijuana and third-degree promotion of a harmful drug. He was released after posting $6, 000 bail.

"E-cigarettes and other vaping devices are easily accessible to our Kauai keiki, " Investigative Services Bureau Assistant Chief Bryson Ponce.

"Some of that products that our youth are getting a hold of, which can also contain THC, are causing detrimental effects, not only to the development of their brains, according to scientific studies, but are also having long-term detrimental effects on other aspects of their health, " he said. "It is a priority of our department to help keep our keiki safe."

Ponce said these smoke shops were violating the law by selling products they weren't authorized to sell, unlike legal medical marijuana dispensaries.

He said the main message to the public is "to please be careful of the products that your keiki may be using or possessing and illegally obtaining, and the negative impact they could be having to their health."