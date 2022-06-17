Kauai police recover homemade explosive devices, illegal drugs in raid

Jun. 17—Kauai police arrested a 39-year-old Lihue man after law enforcement recovered homemade explosive devices and illegal drugs during a raid at a home and vehicle in Hanamaulu Tuesday.

Police with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF ) and the Hawaii Interisland Bomb Squad executed a search warrant and recovered five homemade pyrotechnic devices resembling M80 style fireworks and an item resembling a metallic pipe bomb, the police department said.

Law enforcement also recovered items that include cardboard tubing, combustible powders and other items consistent with building explosives.

A clear plastic packet containing crystal methamphetamine was also recovered.

Police arrested the 39-year-old man on suspicion of promoting a dangerous drug in the third-degree and six counts of explosive devices.

He was released pending further investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call KPD dispatch at 808-241-1711. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers Kauai at 808-246-8300 or visit www.cskauai.org.