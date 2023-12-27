Kauai police seek public's help in ID of body found in Kekaha

Dec. 27—The Kauai Police Department is seeking the public's help identifying a body found earlier this month at a makeshift campsite near a surf spot known as "Targets" in Kekaha.

Kauai police said officers on Dec. 16 responded to a call for a person found deceased at a campsite in the area under a thick canopy of kiawe trees. State Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement officers assisted KPD that day.

Police said the decedent had long hair but was unrecognizable due to the advanced stage of decomposition. The person was wearing green and white surf shorts with floral designs, pants with camouflage designs, and a T-shirt with a University of Georgia emblem.

Preliminary results of an autopsy completed Dec. 26 indicate the decedent was possibly male. No signs of foul play are currently suspected, police said.

No missing person reports have recently been filed with KPD.

An investigation is ongoing.

KPD is asking anyone with information about the decedent to call dispatch at 808-241-1711. Anonymous tips can also be reported to Crime Stoppers Kauai at 808-246-8300 or at cskauai.org.