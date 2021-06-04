Kauai police, U.S. Marshals arrest 11 for outstanding warrants

Jun. 4—Kauai police, the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force and U.S. Marshals teamed up to conduct a sexual offender compliance check and a wanted fugitive warrant sweep last week on Kauai.

They checked on 141 registered sex offenders, and found 126 were in compliance, 14 were pending further verification (considered to be houseless ) and one was non-compliant. That one case was turned over to the prosecutor's office for further action.

The team also conducted a wanted fugitive warrant sweep, which yielded 11 arrested on multiple outstanding warrants. Warrants included criminal contempt and failure to appear charges, for a combined total of $100, 000 in bail.

Those arrested ranged in age from 19 to 61 years of age.