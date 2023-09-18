Kauai police: Wanted homicide suspect Chris Santos in custody

Sep. 18—Wanted homicide suspect Chris Santos is in custody in a hospital after being injured in an officer-involved shooting Sunday night, Kauai police said today.

Santos, of Kauai, was wanted since Sept. 8, after the fatal shooting of Kith Silva-Lacro, 28, of Kalaheo a day earlier on Kahili Mountain Road. In addition to Kauai police, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation were assisting in the search.

At about 10:20 p.m. Sunday, law enforcement officers located Santos operating a motor vehicle near Kekaha Beach Park and a quarter mile west of the Akialoa Road and Kaumualii Highway Junction, the Kauai Police Department said in a news release.

"Unfortunately, despite several efforts to encourage Mr. Santos to peacefully surrender to police, his actions during contact with law enforcement officers resulted in an officer involved shooting," said KPD Chief of Police Todd Raybuck in a statement.

No officers were injured and Santos was transported to Wilcox Hospital, where he currently remains, the release said. No information was provided on his condition or the extent of his injuries.

Kaumualii Highway at mile marker 27 is closed in both directions due to the ongoing investigation, police said.

Police said they would release more information on the incident later today.