Kauai police warn public of jewelry scam

Aug. 3—Kauai police are warning the public of a recent scam involving suspects trying to sell counterfeit jewelry.

The Kauai Police Department today said that, according to recent reports, the suspects are approaching people in public places and telling them they are visitors selling jewelry. They may say their wallets or IDs were stolen and are in need of money.

The suspects go to residences attempting to sell rare or antique jewelry, although KPD has confirmed that it is a scam.

"With the increase in reports of this particular scam, we are warning the public to be vigilant, " said KPD's Assistant Chief Bryson Ponce of the Investigative Services Bureau in a statement. "Please do not buy any jewelry from someone who approaches you in this manner — male or female. We recommend having all jewelry inspected by a reputable professional jeweler before making any purchases. And if you suspect any suspicious activity, do not hesitate to walk away and call police."

The police department is urging the public to exercise "extreme caution " if they are approached by someone trying to sell them jewelry. Those who have been victimized by this scam can call police dispatch at 808-241-1711.

KPD said that, if possible, the public should take note of the individual characteristics, behavior patterns and vehicles of people who try to sell them the counterfeit jewelry, as it may assist police in identifying and arresting suspects.