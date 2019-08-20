Is Kaufman Broad (EPA:KOF) Using Too Much Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Kaufman & Broad S.A. (EPA:KOF) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for Kaufman & Broad

What Is Kaufman & Broad's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Kaufman & Broad had debt of €149.9m at the end of May 2019, a reduction from €252.3m over a year. However, it does have €204.4m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of €54.6m.

ENXTPA:KOF Historical Debt, August 20th 2019 More

How Healthy Is Kaufman & Broad's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Kaufman & Broad had liabilities of €928.2m falling due within a year, and liabilities of €239.8m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of €204.4m and €452.1m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €511.5m.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of €750.1m, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Kaufman & Broad's use of debt. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Kaufman & Broad also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

But the other side of the story is that Kaufman & Broad saw its EBIT decline by 8.8% over the last year. If earnings continue to decline at that rate the company may have increasing difficulty managing its debt load. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Kaufman & Broad can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Kaufman & Broad has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the most recent three years, Kaufman & Broad recorded free cash flow worth 80% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.