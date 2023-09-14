Kaukauna police officer shoots 28-year-old Oshkosh man while trying to locate a runaway

KAUKAUNA - A police officer shot a 28-year-old Oshkosh man in a Kaukauna neighborhood Wednesday evening, the Kaukauna Police Department said.

Police were called to Diedrich Street while trying to locate a runaway. They suspected the runaway, who was a minor, was heading towards a stolen vehicle driven by a 28-year-old reported to be with the runaway.

Police say they saw the vehicle arrive and tried to contact the 28-year-old, who was driving the car. During that time, an officer shot the man, who was taken to a local hospital and as of Thursday morning was in stable condition.

The Appleton Police Department is investigating this incident, and the officer who shot the man has been placed on administrative leave. Anyone with information about this incident can call the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500.

Rebecca Loroff is a breaking and trending news reporter for northeastern Wisconsin. Contact her with story tips and feedback at rloroff@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Kaukauna police officer shoots 28-year-old Oshkosh man