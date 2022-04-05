Kaukauna police respond to West 10th Street residence due to 'active investigation'

Police at a residence Tuesday in the 300 block of West 10th Street in Kaukauna.

KAUKAUNA - Police are asking the public to avoid the 300 block of West 10th Street due to an active investigation.

There is a police presence at a two-story multifamily residence in that area and officers have surrounded the property with crime-scene tape, according to a Post-Crescent photographer at the scene.

Police said there was no reason to believe the public was at risk as a result of the situation.

